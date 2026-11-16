The Classic Arkansas Dessert That Most Americans Have Never Tried
Oftentimes, the name of a food tells you its contents. Pork pie contains pork. Beef and chicken pot pies are made with their respective meats, and even fish pie is full of fish. So, it only makes sense to guess that possum is a main ingredient in possum pie. Fortunately for those who are not too keen on marsupials baked in pastry, this dish doesn't follow the same pattern. It is actually a sweet possum-less concoction that few people probably know of outside the state of Arkansas.
This curiously-named dessert is made by layering a pecan shortbread pie crust with chocolate pudding, sweetened cream cheese, and vanilla whipped cream. Chopped pecans and sometimes chocolate shavings dot the top of the pie for an attractive final touch. The resulting dish certainly doesn't look like the nocturnal creature it's named after, so how did the moniker come about?
Many people agree that the name "possum pie" is a nod to the animal's famous defense mechanism. When attacked, the marsupial plays dead to hide its appeal as a potential meal from predators. While the pie doesn't technically do this (and is in fact meant to be eaten), it's covered with a cloud of whipped cream that hides its true nature. By its external appearance, it could be a chocolate cream or French silk pie or have a number of other flavors. But when you cut into it, the dessert fully reveals its actual layers.
Possum pie is an Arkansas specialty, but a similar dessert exists elsewhere
Outside of Arkansas, you won't find a dessert called possum pie at most supermarkets or bakeries. Inside the Southern state, you can encounter various versions of it. These include the traditional pie form, variants prepared in casserole dishes, and miniature treats. How exactly it became a state staple is unclear. One of the earliest known print references to the dessert happened in a 1983 restaurant review from the Arkansas Gazette newspaper. It would take another several decades for the publication to actually print the recipe.
Interestingly enough, a very similar-sounding dessert called "The Next Best Thing to Robert Redford" was floating around in other parts of the country during the 1970s and '80s. In 1992 the Los Angeles Times printed a recipe for the treat, which looks uncannily like possum pie and is prepared in a casserole dish. So, while the latter is definitely one of the best desserts in the state of Arkansas, many others may have unwittingly sampled what was essentially the same treat if they tried the one named after Redford.