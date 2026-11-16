Oftentimes, the name of a food tells you its contents. Pork pie contains pork. Beef and chicken pot pies are made with their respective meats, and even fish pie is full of fish. So, it only makes sense to guess that possum is a main ingredient in possum pie. Fortunately for those who are not too keen on marsupials baked in pastry, this dish doesn't follow the same pattern. It is actually a sweet possum-less concoction that few people probably know of outside the state of Arkansas.

This curiously-named dessert is made by layering a pecan shortbread pie crust with chocolate pudding, sweetened cream cheese, and vanilla whipped cream. Chopped pecans and sometimes chocolate shavings dot the top of the pie for an attractive final touch. The resulting dish certainly doesn't look like the nocturnal creature it's named after, so how did the moniker come about?

Many people agree that the name "possum pie" is a nod to the animal's famous defense mechanism. When attacked, the marsupial plays dead to hide its appeal as a potential meal from predators. While the pie doesn't technically do this (and is in fact meant to be eaten), it's covered with a cloud of whipped cream that hides its true nature. By its external appearance, it could be a chocolate cream or French silk pie or have a number of other flavors. But when you cut into it, the dessert fully reveals its actual layers.