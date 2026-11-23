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If you had to name the brand that makes the best cookware set on the market, you might point to a popular name like Ninja. Unfortunately, a 10-piece assortment of pots and pans from the company could set you back more than $300. Private-label products can be considerably cheaper, but are those ever as good as the big-name options? When Consumer Reports tested more than 40 non-stick cookware sets, its favorite came from a store brand.

That would be the Figmint brand from Target, which sells a 12-piece non-stick ceramic coated aluminum cookware set. It bested items from recognizable labels like Cuisinart, GreenPan, Hexclad, and the aforementioned Ninja. Consumer Reports found that Figmint's products could cook food evenly and release it easily. They also heated up fairly quickly and proved durable. Part of the evaluation involved cooking four eggs consecutively in a pan that was only seasoned with oil before the first attempt. All four easily slid off of the non-stick surface.

Consumer Reports also recommended similar cookware sets from Calphalon, Caraway, Oxo, GreenPan, and a handful of other brands. However, Figmint performed the best of the bunch. High-profile competitors, like Hexclad (endorsed by Gordon Ramsay) and T-Fal fell towards the bottom of the list along with less-known options such as Amazon Basics' line. Figmint's 12-piece set isn't just rated more highly. At $180, it's one of the more affordable options that were considered. This isn't the only cookware comparison to have such a result. For example, Consumer Reports rated Le Creuset's Dutch ovens lower than some cheaper alternatives.