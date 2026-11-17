Starbucks remains America's best-selling coffee chain, largely due to its branding and a devoted fanbase who have become increasingly enamored with its limited-time offerings. The Seattle-based company knows how to build hype around seasonal items, especially, making new menu drops a can't-miss event. While some Starbucks drinks have gone viral almost purely on looks alone (I'm looking at you, Unicorn Frappuccino), others have tantalized taste buds enough to keep the word-of-mouth recommendations coming.

Throughout 2026, Starbucks has released dozens of new items to its menu; some have come and gone with the seasons, but others are now permanent fixtures. From coffee, matcha, chai, and refreshers with viral flavor and color combinations to whimsical baked goods, the coffee giant has given its customers plenty of reasons to try something new. Of course, not every new addition is a hit. Some Starbucks items have majorly flopped and generated more derision than praise. But a handful of standouts have managed to inspire FOMO and leave customers clamoring for more.

To find out which ones actually live up to the hype, we combed through social media taste tests, reviews, and online forums to identify the best new Starbucks items of 2026. See if you agree.