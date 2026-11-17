10 Best New Starbucks Items Of 2026 (So Far)
Starbucks remains America's best-selling coffee chain, largely due to its branding and a devoted fanbase who have become increasingly enamored with its limited-time offerings. The Seattle-based company knows how to build hype around seasonal items, especially, making new menu drops a can't-miss event. While some Starbucks drinks have gone viral almost purely on looks alone (I'm looking at you, Unicorn Frappuccino), others have tantalized taste buds enough to keep the word-of-mouth recommendations coming.
Throughout 2026, Starbucks has released dozens of new items to its menu; some have come and gone with the seasons, but others are now permanent fixtures. From coffee, matcha, chai, and refreshers with viral flavor and color combinations to whimsical baked goods, the coffee giant has given its customers plenty of reasons to try something new. Of course, not every new addition is a hit. Some Starbucks items have majorly flopped and generated more derision than praise. But a handful of standouts have managed to inspire FOMO and leave customers clamoring for more.
To find out which ones actually live up to the hype, we combed through social media taste tests, reviews, and online forums to identify the best new Starbucks items of 2026. See if you agree.
Iced Double Berry Matcha
The Iced Double Berry Matcha launched in early February as one of two new permanent Starbucks matchas. Featuring strawberry puree at the bottom and raspberry cream cold foam on top, the layered drink was an instant hit. Beyond being Instagrammable, it also held up well in taste tests. Facebook users called it "delish" and "amazing," and one TikTok reviewer noted the cold foam tasted just like raspberry ice cream. Yum!
Berry Blondie
Another well-loved new Starbucks item that's now a permanent fixture on the menu is the Berry Blondie. Since its February debut, positive reviews have been rolling in. Layered with white chocolate pieces and raspberry and blueberry jam, one Reddit user even called it their all-time favorite — quite the endorsement considering the coffee chain is 55 years old. Starbucks employees also highly recommend it, with one barista on TikTok naming it a treat customers should try.
Iced Lavender Cream Chai
While other lavender-flavored drinks have been around for a few years now, in March of 2026, Starbucks added Iced Lavender Cream Chai to its spring menu. Reviewers on both TikTok and Instagram gave the drink a 10 out of 10, the latter of which said it was "perfect for the vibes and the taste." Judging by the glowing reviews, the floral lavender cream and warming chai spices are a winning flavor duo.
Mango Dream
Like the popular Pink Drink, the Mango Dream is a fruity, coconut milk-infused refresher getting rave reviews since its spring release. "I hate to say it, but I'm addicted to it LOL," one Reddit user posted. Others shared their favorite customizations for syrup and cold foam, noting the mango syrup is delicious but very sweet. Enjoy the original recipe or tweak the amounts for a caffeine-infused treat.
Strawberry Matcha Loaf
While the Strawberry Matcha Loaf isn't all that matcha, according to reviews, that hasn't stopped Starbucks fans from gobbling it up. "The strawberry flavor reminds me of a Pocky or Hello Panda. I think it's very tasty," noted one Reddit user. Others compared it to Fruity Pebbles or Froot Loops cereal, highlighting its sweet, fruity flavor. With its marbled pink-and-green swirls, the loaf doesn't skimp on visual appeal either.
Frog Cake Pop
Starbucks' Frog Cake Pop was a viral sensation during its spring (-only) debut, mostly on looks alone. "The cutest cake pop they ever made," stated one Reddit user. Others concurred, noting they felt bad eating the adorable treat. While the cake pop flavor wasn't anything customers hadn't tasted before, just vanilla cake with a white chocolate coating, many still found it delicious, with some Facebook reels pairing it with other green items like matcha.
Iced Pumpkin Cream Shaken Espresso
The Iced Pumpkin Cream Shaken Espresso added yet another delicious pumpkin drink to the Starbucks fall lineup. Introduced in August of 2026, Starbucks fans fell in love with it, with some even calling it their new favorite. "This drink has a CHOKEHOLD on me!!!! 🔥🔥🔥 I will be so sad when it's gone," raved one Instagram commenter. For some, it wasn't quite fall-flavored enough, though, as Facebook comments mention adding more pumpkin.
Iced Banana Bread Chai
Banana-flavored food and drinks were a huge trend in 2026, with The New York Times even questioning whether it would follow in pumpkin spice's footsteps. Starbucks released a few banana drinks this year, with the Iced Banana Bread Chai coming out on top. It got the thumbs-up from both banana lovers and non-lovers on Reddit, and went viral on TikTok thanks to taste tests from multiple Starbucks-loving content creators.
Apple Crumble Mini Pie
At the end of September, Starbucks introduced three holiday mini pies: pumpkin, pecan, and apple crumble. At least on Reddit, the consensus was that apple crumble is the favorite. One Instagram reviewer said, "I really don't have any notes." On Facebook, another reviewer excitedly exclaimed, "This tastes like home. This tastes like Christmas. Tastes like Thanksgiving. Tastes like Grandma's house." That's a whole lot of nostalgia packed into one little pie.
Iced Tiramisu Velvet Latte
Starbucks' most recent holiday menu drop in early November is already generating a buzz, including Iced Tiramisu Velvet Latte. The latte is mixed with vanilla syrup and topped with velvet mascarpone cold foam, cocoa cookie powder, and mocha drizzle for the perfect dessert in a cup. "I've had it three days in a row. My new favorite," one Facebook commenter wrote. Another shared, "Hubby tried it, and he liked it; he's pretty picky bout his coffee lol."