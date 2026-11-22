These 15 Restaurant Chains Are Open On Thanksgiving 2026
One of the best parts of Thanksgiving is the food, from turkey to stuffing to mashed potatoes to pumpkin pie. But not everyone is a whiz in the kitchen or has family that's preparing a homemade feast. In the '90s, your options might have been pizza delivery or Chinese takeout, but fortunately, many restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day in 2026.
The chains featured here have all confirmed dining hours across U.S. locations for November 26, often with special Thanksgiving menus and catering options for large, family-size takeout orders. There are diners open for breakfast, theme restaurants, steakhouses, Italian dinner chains, and classic American casual-dining establishments. Just be sure to make a reservation if you're dining in or order ahead if you want a Thanksgiving meal to go — holiday offerings are limited and may book up or sell out as Turkey Day approaches.
Other restaurants open that day may include fast food spots like McDonald's, Burger King, and Taco Bell, but most fast food locations are franchises, meaning each likely sets its own hours. If you want to know if a restaurant near you will be open on the holiday, give it a call. For now, here's a handful of national chains you can count on for a Thanksgiving Day meal in 2026.
Waffle House
While Waffle House doesn't have a specific Thanksgiving menu, it's one of the few chain restaurants that operate 24/7, 365 days a year at every location. That means no matter where you are in the U.S., if there's a Waffle House near you, it's open on Thanksgiving Day. In fact, Waffle House is notorious for staying open during natural disasters. Because of this, former Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Craig Fugate created a Waffle House Index when he was running emergency management in Florida to gauge how severe a natural disaster is based on what menu items the diner can still serve. He later used it at the national level.
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Steakhouse chain Fleming's is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day across its 66 locations. Dine in and enjoy its all-day dinner menu or opt for the Thanksgiving three-course prix fixe starting at $64 per person. Entrée choices include roasted turkey breast, filet mignon, or bone-in ribeye steak. If you're looking to celebrate at home, Fleming's also has a Thanksgiving catering menu with a Full Spread Bundle for six people starting at $265.
Cracker Barrel
If you're looking for a Southern-style Thanksgiving feast, Cracker Barrel has you covered. The restaurant chain is open during its regular hours on Thanksgiving with a number of holiday-friendly menu items, like country-fried turkey and five different types of pie. If you want to order a traditional meal to-go, it offers catering of their regular menu as well as heat-and-serve Thanksgiving meals with turkey, ham, or prime rib and all the classic Cracker Barrel sides you know and love.
Joe's Crab Shack
Craving seafood on Thanksgiving? You're in luck if you live near one of the 13 remaining Joe's Crab Shack locations. The tourist-friendly restaurant has its regular menu available on Thanksgiving Day as well as a special roasted turkey meal with mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. Pricing for the Thanksgiving dine-in meal is $24.99 for adults and $15.99 for children under 12.
Brio Italian Grille
Brio Italian Grille is open on November 26, Thanksgiving Day, serving a special holiday feast alongside favorites from its regular Italian menu. Available for dine-in, pickup, or delivery, you can have an individual portion for $46.99 (Thanksgiving Day only) or order catering sizes to feed the family. A half-pan feast that serves eight to 10 people is $286 and comes with sliced turkey, garlic mashed potatoes and gravy, spicy Italian sausage stuffing, green beans, and cranberry sauce. Thanksgiving ordering starts November 9 for the family-size feasts.
Ruth's Chris Steakhouse
For a fancy steakhouse Thanksgiving meal, head over to your nearest Ruth's Chris Steakhouse. Starting at $49 for adults and $20 for children, Ruth's Chris is offering a three-course turkey meal with sides and dessert. The restaurant also has holiday to-go bundles available for pre-order through November 23, with pickup available on November 25 from noon to 4 p.m. Specific holiday dine-in hours vary by location, but the website is taking reservations already and does say participating restaurants will open early on Thanksgiving.
Hard Rock Cafe
Hard Rock Cafe is bringing a little rock 'n' roll to Thanksgiving dinner in 2026 with both dine-in and catering options at select locations. For meals at home, you can order either a small dinner package for four to five people or a large dinner package that feeds 10 to 12 people, with turkey and four different sides. And while pumpkin pie may be the usual Thanksgiving dessert headliner, Hard Rock offers sticky toffee pudding instead, which is also available à la carte in a full-pan size for catering orders.
Buca di Beppo
You can get your red sauce fix this Thanksgiving thanks to Buca di Beppo. The Italian chain is open Thanksgiving Day, although hours may vary by location. Buca di Beppo does offer a traditional turkey meal with four sides, including its special spicy Italian sausage stuffing and a whole pumpkin pie for dessert. The meals are available for pickup or delivery from November 23 through November 26 starting at $115 for two to three people. To serve larger families, it also has full-pan catering packages for up to 20 people. Go ahead and give your nonna a break this year.
Black Bear Diner
Black Bear Diner is serving a limited menu of its everyday favorites on Thanksgiving as well as special holiday meals with your choice of turkey, smoked ham, or slow-roasted prime rib. The restaurant will begin serving Thanksgiving Day meals at 11 a.m., but seating is first-come, first-served. Individual boxed meals are available for takeout starting at $20, including a vegetarian option with mac and cheese. You can also feed the whole group with family-style catering, which comes in increments of 12 serving sizes.
Black Angus Steakhouse
On Thursday, November 26, 2026, Black Angus Steakhouse restaurants will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. You can order from a limited menu of their regular items or purchase a holiday meal with sliced turkey, sage dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, roasted sweet potatoes, broccoli, cranberry sauce, garden salad, and pumpkin pie. The $29.99 ($31.99 in Hawaii) dinner is available for dine-in or takeout, while a family-size turkey dinner for four can be preordered for $89.99 ($99.99 in Hawaii) at least 24 hours in advance.
Rainforest Cafe
Grab the kiddos because six of the 20 remaining Rainforest Cafe locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day: Atlantic City, New Jersey; Disney Springs, Florida; Disney Animal Kingdom, Florida; Galveston, Texas; San Antonio, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. The jungle-themed restaurant is offering a special turkey dinner with five sides and dessert available. Pricing for adults is $28.99 and kids are $18.99 (adults are $30.99 at the Disney and Las Vegas locations). It's a fun, family-friendly way to spend Thanksgiving if you're visiting Disney World or other tourist spots during the holidays.
Mimi's Cafe
French bistro chain Mimi's Cafe will be open on Thanksgiving Day and is now accepting dine-in reservations. The restaurant also has holiday take-home feasts for up to 10 people with your choice of brown sugar-glazed spiral ham or herb-buttered turkey for $199.99 or both for $239.99. You'll also get a variety of classic Thanksgiving sides (which you can order separately as well) and a selection of Mimi's famous baked goods, like the carrot raisin nut loaves. Check with your local cafe for exact hours and availability.
Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants
Enjoy some Thanksgiving fine dining the Cooper's Hawk way. The upscale restaurant and winery is taking reservations for Thanksgiving with a special adult meal for $36.99 and kids' dinner for $15.99. Prefer to celebrate at home? Its heat-and-serve meal kit for six ($199.99) includes slow-roasted turkey, traditional sides, and pumpkin praline cheesecake. Wine Club members get presale access through November 10, plus 10% off and member points. Just note that the Cary, North Carolina, and Centennial, Colorado, locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Romano's Macaroni Grill
Another Italian restaurant open on Thanksgiving Day, Romano's Macaroni Grill is serving a three-course turkey dinner with your choice of starter, extra side, and dessert. Its regular menu is also available along with a kids holiday meal and takeout options. Reservations are recommended for dining in, as the restaurant states Thanksgiving is actually one of its busiest days of the year. Prices and hours vary by location, so check with your local Romano's Macaroni Grill for more details.
Yard House
Yard House is open at select locations on Thanksgiving. The restaurant's published offerings seem geared toward singles, couples, and smaller families, as it doesn't have a separate menu for takeaway or large catering orders listed. That said, Yard House also has one of the best Thanksgiving menus on the list, with your choice of sliced turkey and gravy or fried Nashville hot turkey, Parmesan mashed potatoes, sausage stuffing, mac and cheese, Brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce, and a slice of pumpkin-praline cheesecake for dessert. Make a reservation while you can.