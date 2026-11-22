One of the best parts of Thanksgiving is the food, from turkey to stuffing to mashed potatoes to pumpkin pie. But not everyone is a whiz in the kitchen or has family that's preparing a homemade feast. In the '90s, your options might have been pizza delivery or Chinese takeout, but fortunately, many restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day in 2026.

The chains featured here have all confirmed dining hours across U.S. locations for November 26, often with special Thanksgiving menus and catering options for large, family-size takeout orders. There are diners open for breakfast, theme restaurants, steakhouses, Italian dinner chains, and classic American casual-dining establishments. Just be sure to make a reservation if you're dining in or order ahead if you want a Thanksgiving meal to go — holiday offerings are limited and may book up or sell out as Turkey Day approaches.

Other restaurants open that day may include fast food spots like McDonald's, Burger King, and Taco Bell, but most fast food locations are franchises, meaning each likely sets its own hours. If you want to know if a restaurant near you will be open on the holiday, give it a call. For now, here's a handful of national chains you can count on for a Thanksgiving Day meal in 2026.