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Grab some bread because carbs may be making a comeback thanks to research out of the University of Sydney. A study published in the Aging Cell scientific journal in April of 2026 shows that diets high in carbohydrates and low in animal protein could improve your biological age (via Science Daily). If you want to eat from the fountain of youth, one of the highest quality bread brands you can buy in grocery stores is Food for Life's Ezekiel 4:9 Sprouted Whole Grain Bread. The vegan-friendly loaf has earned a reputation as one of the healthiest bread brands. In fact, Consumer Reports ranked it as the best bread overall, largely thanks to its impressive nutritional profile and high-quality ingredients.

Unlike most grocery store bread, Food for Life's Ezekiel 4:9 is flourless, instead combining six organic sprouted grains and legumes into its dough. The wheat, barley, spelt, millet, lentils, and soybean mixture was inspired by a Bible verse, Ezekiel 4:9, which describes making bread from these same ingredients. Sprouting grains and legumes both preserve the original nutrients and improve absorbability in your gut. That's worth noting since Ezekiel bread contains B vitamins and essential minerals like zinc, manganese, selenium, and magnesium.

Even better still is the fact that the combination of grains and legumes in the bread provides all nine essential amino acids, making it a complete protein. At just 80 calories, Ezekiel bread also has 4 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber, and 15 grams of carbohydrates; that's a lot of nutrition from a humble slice of bread.