This Is One Of The Highest-Quality Breads You Can Find In Grocery Stores
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Grab some bread because carbs may be making a comeback thanks to research out of the University of Sydney. A study published in the Aging Cell scientific journal in April of 2026 shows that diets high in carbohydrates and low in animal protein could improve your biological age (via Science Daily). If you want to eat from the fountain of youth, one of the highest quality bread brands you can buy in grocery stores is Food for Life's Ezekiel 4:9 Sprouted Whole Grain Bread. The vegan-friendly loaf has earned a reputation as one of the healthiest bread brands. In fact, Consumer Reports ranked it as the best bread overall, largely thanks to its impressive nutritional profile and high-quality ingredients.
Unlike most grocery store bread, Food for Life's Ezekiel 4:9 is flourless, instead combining six organic sprouted grains and legumes into its dough. The wheat, barley, spelt, millet, lentils, and soybean mixture was inspired by a Bible verse, Ezekiel 4:9, which describes making bread from these same ingredients. Sprouting grains and legumes both preserve the original nutrients and improve absorbability in your gut. That's worth noting since Ezekiel bread contains B vitamins and essential minerals like zinc, manganese, selenium, and magnesium.
Even better still is the fact that the combination of grains and legumes in the bread provides all nine essential amino acids, making it a complete protein. At just 80 calories, Ezekiel bread also has 4 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber, and 15 grams of carbohydrates; that's a lot of nutrition from a humble slice of bread.
Where to find Ezekiel bread and how to enjoy it
With such high quality, you might expect Ezekiel bread to be expensive. A 24-ounce loaf can cost between $6.99 and $8.99, depending on the store, but some shoppers on Reddit report finding it cheaper at Trader Joe's. It's widely available at grocery stores, health food markets, and major retailers like Target and Walmart. Just don't be surprised if you can't find it in the bread aisle unless you live in Southern California where the bread is manufactured. Wondering why?
It's because Ezekiel bread doesn't contain preservatives, so it's often sold to stores frozen in order to maintain its freshness and prevent mold. According to Food for Life, its sprouted bread can last up to a year in the freezer, two weeks in the refrigerator, or five days at room temperature. That's probably why Food for Life recommends warming up the bread "to release its exceptionally rich nutty flavor." Redditors agree, suggesting the bread tastes best toasted and spread with peanut butter, butter, jam, honey, or some cream cheese.
Aside from tasting good, Ezekiel 4:9 Sprouted Whole Grain Bread is one of the top whole grain breads according to customers because it's actually good for you. "The ingredients are things I can actually read and know what they are unlike other breads that have synthetics and unnatural ingredients," mentioned one Target review. The bread is also highly rated on Walmart's website with one reviewer joking "My cholesterol is down, my bowels have received divine intervention, and I'm now qualified to lead a small religious movement. Would buy again." Bless you, Food for Life.