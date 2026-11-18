The English's affinity for fried fish started hundreds of years ago, in the late 16th century, when Sephardic Jews immigrated to the country from Iberia and brought the concept with them. Chips (aka french fries) weren't a popular pairing until 1863, when a Belgian Jewish immigrant named Joseph Malin opened up his own fish-and-chips shop.

Fish and chips was (and still is) considered a casual street food and became an affordable meal for working-class Brits. As for the malt vinegar accompaniment, it became a popular partner in the 1930s. One of the reasons malt vinegar may have been chosen out of all the vinegars to sprinkle over the dish was because it was made in Britain and, therefore, a cheap, non-imported good, helping to keep the cost of this lunchtime staple low.

Classic fish and chips with malt vinegar eventually became a favorite all over the world, even in Sauk City, Wisconsin, where Culver's was born. Inspired by Midwestern supper clubs, founder Craig Culver included hand-battered fried fish on his menus early. Not only can you put malt vinegar on the North Atlantic Cod Sandwich but also on the chain's North Atlantic Cod Dinner, which comes with fried cod, two side dishes, and a warm bread roll.