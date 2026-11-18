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Kirkland Signature is considered one of the best olive oil brands, according to reviews and you may have found yourself at Costco deciding between two of its most popular options: Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil or Kirkland Signature Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil. At first glance, they may seem similar, but their labels actually highlight two very distinct types of extra virgin olive oil. The biggest differences are how the olives are grown and where they come from. These factors also affect how each extra virgin olive oil tastes and which recipes they're best used in.

A 2-liter bottle of Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil costs around $15.39 in the warehouse (prices vary by location) and comes from olives that are grown and harvested without synthetic chemical fertilizers, artificial pesticides, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs). While it's not stated where the olives used for this oil are from, most olive oils (including organic varieties) typically come from multiple regions around the world (unless specified), such as Italy, Spain, and Greece. Alternatively, Kirkland Signature Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil, costing around $19.99 in the warehouse, is made entirely from olives grown in Italy.