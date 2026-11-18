Costco Kirkland Signature Organic Vs Italian Olive Oil: What's The Difference?
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Kirkland Signature is considered one of the best olive oil brands, according to reviews and you may have found yourself at Costco deciding between two of its most popular options: Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil or Kirkland Signature Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil. At first glance, they may seem similar, but their labels actually highlight two very distinct types of extra virgin olive oil. The biggest differences are how the olives are grown and where they come from. These factors also affect how each extra virgin olive oil tastes and which recipes they're best used in.
A 2-liter bottle of Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil costs around $15.39 in the warehouse (prices vary by location) and comes from olives that are grown and harvested without synthetic chemical fertilizers, artificial pesticides, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs). While it's not stated where the olives used for this oil are from, most olive oils (including organic varieties) typically come from multiple regions around the world (unless specified), such as Italy, Spain, and Greece. Alternatively, Kirkland Signature Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil, costing around $19.99 in the warehouse, is made entirely from olives grown in Italy.
Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil
In the U.S., USDA-accredited third-party certifying agents ensure organic products meet USDA organic growing, harvesting, manufacturing, and packaging standards. Products in the U.S. that meet these requirements can then bear the USDA organic label on its packaging. Organic farming practices can affect the olives' flavor and health benefits, which are preserved during the cold extraction process. In our review of Costco Kirkland Signature olive oils, Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil stood out for its aroma and subtly fruity, spicy flavors.
Its pronounced flavor makes it shine, especially when used as a finishing oil for foods like veggies, soup, a simple pasta dish, or even bread, or for incorporating into dressings, sauces, and spreads. Alternatively, the milder aroma and taste of Kirkland Signature Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil makes it a versatile choice for almost any type of recipe, including those where the olive oil's flavor doesn't need to take center stage, such as for cooking and baking.
Kirkland Signature Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Kirkland Signature Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil features a "Product of Italy" label that confirms olives are grown, pressed, and bottled in Italy. Italian olives can be grown using conventional farming practices, but they're prized for their variety of unique flavors, which are influenced by regional climates and production methods.
Some Italian olive oils specify the olives come from a particular region, which can give the oil a distinct flavor profile. Fruity, nutty, peppery, and herby are just a few flavors you can expect Italian-grown olives to have, depending on where they're from. If an Italian olive oil doesn't identify where the olives were grown, as Kirkland Signature's does not, it may contain a blend of olives from different Italian regions. Similar to Kirkland's organic olive oil, Kirkland's Italian olive oil is also cold extracted, helping maintain the olives' flavor and health benefits. Being this olive oil is from one country, this allows the flavor to stay consistent. For example, if the flavor of one olive variety changes from one harvest to the next, producers can adjust the blend of olives to maintain a similar taste.
If you want a great deal on a flavorful olive oil that's made from organically grown olives, Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil may be worth the purchase. However, for shoppers who prioritize knowing where their olive oil comes from and want a mellow, more neutral flavor they can use for cooking, Kirkland Signature Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil is more ideal.