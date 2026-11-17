The Costco Kirkland Signature Whisky That's Totally Wallet-Friendly
Sitting on a Costco shelf and sporting a purple label, Kirkland Signature's Canadian Whisky (that's right, no "e" if it's produced outside of the U.S. or Ireland) reigns as a low-cost, high-quality liquor that doesn't sacrifice flavor for frugality. Like most Costco products, this whisky is only available in large quantities, but the price per fluid ounce is unmatched. At around $20 per 1.75-liter bottle depending on store location, this liquor easily beats the price of its competitor, Crown Royal, which costs nearly $60 for a bottle of the same size. Many customers say the two whiskies share a similar taste profile, and some even speculate that Crown Distillery may produce Kirkland Signature Canadian Whisky, although we haven't been able to confirm this rumor.
Aged in white oak barrels for six years, some bottles of this 80-proof Costco whisky may taste slightly spicier than Crown, which doesn't have an age statement but is required to mature for at least three years under Canadian alcohol laws. Customers note that Crown usually tastes slightly sweeter. However, there are no stark flavor differences between the two, so it seems as though Kirkland Signature offers major savings for a comparable taste.
Why is Kirkland Signature Canadian whisky so inexpensive?
Costco's Kirkland Signature Canadian Whisky has hovered around $20 since at least 2021. Through its Kirkland label, Costco eliminates middlemen by providing its own store-brand products, and under store policy, its profits never exceed 15% — relatively low compared to the standard 44% markup on grocery store alcohol sales reported by NYU's Stern School of Business (via Forbes). Ironically, stricter Canadian laws that vary by province limit most alcohol sales at Costco (or any grocer) to beer and wine. This makes Crown Royal a comparable choice from Canada's alcohol purveyors, unless there's a standalone Costco liquor store nearby that sells Kirkland Signature Canadian Whisky.
Many customers say this Kirkland whisky is just as good, if not better than Crown. One Reddit user compared the two drinks, writing, "Crown Royal is more sweet and viscous. Kirkland tones down the sweetness and brings out more barrel flavor. If you are drinking it neat or on the rocks, big difference. If you are mixing it down, it is still noticeable but less so if you are using a more sugary mixer. That being said, the Kirkland stuff is probably better in both instances, especially for the price."
If you enjoy Kirkland Signature Canadian Whisky, you might want to try another product in the cheapest line of whiskies found at Costco, like Kirkland's Irish variety. Produced on the Emerald Isle, this spirit is often compared to Jameson. While only sold in 1.75-liter jugs, the price per ounce is about half that of the name brand, making it an economical option.