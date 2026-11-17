Costco's Kirkland Signature Canadian Whisky has hovered around $20 since at least 2021. Through its Kirkland label, Costco eliminates middlemen by providing its own store-brand products, and under store policy, its profits never exceed 15% — relatively low compared to the standard 44% markup on grocery store alcohol sales reported by NYU's Stern School of Business (via Forbes). Ironically, stricter Canadian laws that vary by province limit most alcohol sales at Costco (or any grocer) to beer and wine. This makes Crown Royal a comparable choice from Canada's alcohol purveyors, unless there's a standalone Costco liquor store nearby that sells Kirkland Signature Canadian Whisky.

Many customers say this Kirkland whisky is just as good, if not better than Crown. One Reddit user compared the two drinks, writing, "Crown Royal is more sweet and viscous. Kirkland tones down the sweetness and brings out more barrel flavor. If you are drinking it neat or on the rocks, big difference. If you are mixing it down, it is still noticeable but less so if you are using a more sugary mixer. That being said, the Kirkland stuff is probably better in both instances, especially for the price."

If you enjoy Kirkland Signature Canadian Whisky, you might want to try another product in the cheapest line of whiskies found at Costco, like Kirkland's Irish variety. Produced on the Emerald Isle, this spirit is often compared to Jameson. While only sold in 1.75-liter jugs, the price per ounce is about half that of the name brand, making it an economical option.