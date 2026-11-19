Who Makes Trader Joe's Name-Brand Pita Chips?
Trader Joe's is well known for its diverse selection of delicious snacks, and there's no denying you're spoiled for choice when it comes to chips and crackers. From Crunchy Cornbread Crisps to the Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips, which were voted as the brand's best snack early in 2026, there is literally a salty treat to suit everybody. But one firm favorite that remains is the store's name-brand pita chips. Costing just $2.49 a bag, this baked-not-fried chip pairs perfectly with any dip or salsa, but who actually makes them?
Known as a private brand, most of Trader Joe's items come from third-party manufacturers and relies heavily on private-label products. However, it is widely believed Trader Joe's pita chips are manufactured by Stacy's Pita Chips, which is a division of PepsiCo's Frito-Lay. As pointed out in an investigative report by Fortune back in 2010, Stacy's is behind Trader Joe's Pita Chips, and 16 years later, the ingredients of both products are almost identical, and include wheat-based pita bread, sunflower oil, sea salt, and cane sugar. However, there is speculation that Stacy's stopped making TJ's pita chips and the new manufacturer is unknown.
What customers say about Trader Joe's pita chips
Despite foodies being advised to think twice before eating pita chips, that doesn't stop people from purchasing them, and it may come as no surprise Trader Joe's customers often compare the brand's pita chips to Stacy's. On Reddit, one person asked if others had experienced a change in the product, claiming the pita chips were darker and much crunchier than before. Several customers agreed, with one Reddit user admitting they were scared they would break a tooth eating them, while another suggested there had been a huge change in the way the product was made.
This led to another person commenting Trader Joe's pita chips are no longer manufactured by Stacy's. They claimed, "[Trader Joe's] lost the contract with Stacy's a while back." If true, it could explain why the snack now tastes different. But in a different Reddit thread, customers complained Stacy's pita chips also changed, claiming they break easier and taste completely different. So, if a difference has been noticed in both products, it could mean the pita chips are still made in the same factory, but the process or recipe has changed.