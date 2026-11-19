Trader Joe's is well known for its diverse selection of delicious snacks, and there's no denying you're spoiled for choice when it comes to chips and crackers. From Crunchy Cornbread Crisps to the Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips, which were voted as the brand's best snack early in 2026, there is literally a salty treat to suit everybody. But one firm favorite that remains is the store's name-brand pita chips. Costing just $2.49 a bag, this baked-not-fried chip pairs perfectly with any dip or salsa, but who actually makes them?

Known as a private brand, most of Trader Joe's items come from third-party manufacturers and relies heavily on private-label products. However, it is widely believed Trader Joe's pita chips are manufactured by Stacy's Pita Chips, which is a division of PepsiCo's Frito-Lay. As pointed out in an investigative report by Fortune back in 2010, Stacy's is behind Trader Joe's Pita Chips, and 16 years later, the ingredients of both products are almost identical, and include wheat-based pita bread, sunflower oil, sea salt, and cane sugar. However, there is speculation that Stacy's stopped making TJ's pita chips and the new manufacturer is unknown.