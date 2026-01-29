Customers Voted This The Best Snack At Trader Joe's, Hands Down

There's no shortage of delectable snacks at Trader Joe's. In fact, there are so many that the beloved grocery chain asks its shoppers to determine the tastiest of them all. In this year's 17th Annual Customer Choice Awards, fans gave Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips the crown for best snack, hands down.

These launched last year, and earned the title of best new product via customer votes. The crinkle-cut potato chips are made from Irish spuds and seasoned with Irish butter and garlic. They're fried in sunflower oil and have a balanced flavor, thanks to salt, sugar, and tangy buttermilk powder. They're sturdy enough to hold their own against hot soups and thick dips, and make a stellar savory companion for sandwiches and salads.

Customers adore them for their bold flavor. "It's like eating garlic butter in chip form. The taste is so intense in the BEST way!" said one Redditor. "These are so good I won't be buying any more. I have no self control," another chimed in. "The TJ's in my city ran out of these. I had to visit my sister 25 miles away and went to their TJ's and thankfully they're fully stocked. Picked up four bags," said a third. The chips aren't in the Trader Joe's Hall of Fame yet, a collection of fan-favorite items that repeatedly garner top marks in their respective Customer Choice Award categories. But at this rate, they might get there.