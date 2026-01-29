Customers Voted This The Best Snack At Trader Joe's, Hands Down
There's no shortage of delectable snacks at Trader Joe's. In fact, there are so many that the beloved grocery chain asks its shoppers to determine the tastiest of them all. In this year's 17th Annual Customer Choice Awards, fans gave Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips the crown for best snack, hands down.
These launched last year, and earned the title of best new product via customer votes. The crinkle-cut potato chips are made from Irish spuds and seasoned with Irish butter and garlic. They're fried in sunflower oil and have a balanced flavor, thanks to salt, sugar, and tangy buttermilk powder. They're sturdy enough to hold their own against hot soups and thick dips, and make a stellar savory companion for sandwiches and salads.
Customers adore them for their bold flavor. "It's like eating garlic butter in chip form. The taste is so intense in the BEST way!" said one Redditor. "These are so good I won't be buying any more. I have no self control," another chimed in. "The TJ's in my city ran out of these. I had to visit my sister 25 miles away and went to their TJ's and thankfully they're fully stocked. Picked up four bags," said a third. The chips aren't in the Trader Joe's Hall of Fame yet, a collection of fan-favorite items that repeatedly garner top marks in their respective Customer Choice Award categories. But at this rate, they might get there.
Other top Trader Joe's items, according to shoppers
Behind the garlic butter chips at number two were Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers, generously dusted in a zesty combination of chipotle pepper, buttermilk, corn powder, and citric acid. Behind them were two limited-time potato chip varieties: Ridge Cut Potato Chips Seasoned with Horseradish & Chives, which typically return in the fall, and Patio Potato Chips, a summer delicacy that combines salt and vinegar, dill, ketchup, and sweet BBQ chips. In fifth place came World's Puffiest White Cheddar Corn Puffs, one of many Trader Joe's puffs that have graced store shelves for years.
Beyond snacks, there were equally delicious products added to this year's trophy case. The top Trader Joe's item overall was Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings, which took second place in the same category last year. Another freezer gem, Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice, took the top spot for lunch and dinner. No surprise there, as TJ's Indian and Indian-inspired products have a massive following. Rookie of the year — aka best new item — went to Protein Pancakes, another unsurprising win given how popular protein-packed foods have become.
Less expected winners include the top beverage, seasonal Spiced Cider, Teeny Tiny Avocados for best produce, and Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches for best sweet. Some proved that simplicity can win shoppers over, like the no-frills frozen Hashbrowns that conquered the breakfast and brunch category and the Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip that was named best appetizer.