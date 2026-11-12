My Favorite Casual Persian Restaurant In LA Where I Always Get The Excellent Mezeh And A Flavorful Eggplant Geimeh

When my partner and I take visiting guests to the airport (always Burbank, never LAX), we recount the many meals eaten during their time in Los Angeles. Those we took to Azizam always rank it among the top gastronomic experiences of their trip. Its fresh, flavorful dishes are often their introduction to Persian food, and the restaurant now has a well-earned place on my list of regular LA spots I take out-of-town visitors.

On the drive, we reminisce about the mazeh (small plates served with barbari bread and pickles), the eggplant gheimeh (tender eggplant with a rich split pea and tomato stew, rice, and potato sticks), and maman's fried potatoes (crispy squares of potato with fruity, bright sumac). The mazeh section of Azizam's menu has many options to choose from. We love the pungent wild shallot yogurt and the fresh herb plate with vegetables and blocks of feta to build perfect bites. When it's available as a daily special, get the tahchin, a comforting block of yellow, creamy rice spiced with aromatic saffron and crisped on the edges for a pleasant crunch.