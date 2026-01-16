The LA Restaurants I Always Take Friends To When They Visit

Living in Los Angeles for the last nine years, I've had a lot of friends and family come to visit. It's a city that opens up to tourists, especially when they have someone here who can show them around, and I enjoy being that person. I even keep a shortlist of great LA restaurants that I hope my nearest and dearest love as much as I do.

I find LA to be a top food city in the world because it is one of the most multicultural cities. Initially, LA was home to the Chumash and Tongva people, and eventually ruled by Spain, then Mexico, before it became part of the U.S. in 1848. One walk down Olvera Street in El Pueblo, LA's oldest neighborhood, and you see why it feels like a Mexican city that happens to be in the U.S. This Mexican foundation sets it firmly in one of the world's greatest cuisines. LA is also home to the nation's second-largest Chinese and Japanese populations, the largest Korean, Filipino, Thai, Vietnamese, Iranian, and Armenian populations, plus many more from across Europe, Africa, and Latin America. This gives LA many people with different culinary traditions — and they all need to eat.

LA is big and spread out, with a vast selection of restaurants. That also makes it time-consuming for people like me who live East of the I-5 freeway to travel West of La Brea, unless we make a day of it. So, when people come to visit, I usually keep it close and take them to these five great spots.