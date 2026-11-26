Thanksgiving is a holiday for feasting, and we're not just talking about must-have traditional dishes like roast turkey, sweet potatoes, and green bean casserole. If you're struck with a hankering for fast food on Turkey Day, chances are good that a local McDonald's will be serving customers. Speaking with Today in 2025, a McDonald's rep confirmed that most of the chain's restaurants would remain open on Thanksgiving. Based on that, it's likely that many locations plan to be open this year.

Holiday meal traditions have changed a lot over the years, and a surprising number of Americans prefer dining out or getting takeout as opposed to making a home-cooked feast. Even if you'd rather make your own food on Thanksgiving, McDonald's is great for a quick snack run or to grab a cup of the chain's raved-about McCafé coffee to help you stay fueled. Keep in mind that the majority of its restaurants are operated by independent franchisees, so holiday hours will probably vary from place to place. Use the online restaurant locator to check location hours, or look for hours of operation in the app when ordering. If you're not totally sure, contact the restaurant before heading out.