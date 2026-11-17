While you're stopping by Trader Joe's to pick up your usual favorites — an enticing package of the chain's popular dark chocolate peanut butter cups, for instance — consider grabbing one of the great side dishes new to the store in 2026. Trader Joe's is known for having both quality staples and fun extras worth trying. That's where four side dishes fit in, ready to accompany your next meal: Three Cheese Mini Pides, Sweet Corn Ravioli, Garlic Parsley Potato Kit, and Apple Cabbage Slaw Salad Kit. On its website, Trader Joe's suggests pairings for these sides, but you can eat them alongside anything you like — or even separately as a light meal.

First, two housekeeping notes: Don't forget that you can sample Trader Joe's products before purchasing by flagging down an employee and asking. Also, if you don't end up loving something you purchased as much as you hoped, Trader Joe's has a helpful "no-questions-asked" return policy, so taking a chance won't leave you feeling like you wasted your money.