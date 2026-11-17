4 Best Trader Joe's Side Dishes To Pick Up In 2026 (So Far)
While you're stopping by Trader Joe's to pick up your usual favorites — an enticing package of the chain's popular dark chocolate peanut butter cups, for instance — consider grabbing one of the great side dishes new to the store in 2026. Trader Joe's is known for having both quality staples and fun extras worth trying. That's where four side dishes fit in, ready to accompany your next meal: Three Cheese Mini Pides, Sweet Corn Ravioli, Garlic Parsley Potato Kit, and Apple Cabbage Slaw Salad Kit. On its website, Trader Joe's suggests pairings for these sides, but you can eat them alongside anything you like — or even separately as a light meal.
First, two housekeeping notes: Don't forget that you can sample Trader Joe's products before purchasing by flagging down an employee and asking. Also, if you don't end up loving something you purchased as much as you hoped, Trader Joe's has a helpful "no-questions-asked" return policy, so taking a chance won't leave you feeling like you wasted your money.
Three Cheese Mini Pide
Cheese and bread combined in a handheld snack size — what's not to love? Trader Joe's sourced its authentic Three Cheese Mini Pide from Turkey. These are not your average cheesy snacks. The traditional yeast-raised flatbread dough bites are filled with kashkaval, Ezine, and feta cheeses. No wonder Trader Joe's markets this item for people who like a foodie adventure.
What's inside? Dubbed "the cheddar of the Balkans," kashkaval is a semi-hard cheese aged for six months. Ezine is a pickled cheese made from goat, cow, and sheep's milk. The best-known of the three is feta, the creamy and salty sheep's milk crowd-pleaser.
One Instagram user could hardly contain her excitement: "Oooh I love pide! I hope they get more Turkish foods." Another Instagram poster said she appreciated being able to enjoy them without the time-consuming preparation of homemade ones. The bready bites go well with a salad, soup, or various Mediterranean tidbits, like olives and hummus, depending on your mood. Find a box of six Three Cheese Mini Pide in the freezer aisle for $3.99.
Sweet Corn Ravioli
Needless to say, frozen dishes offer a handy option for when you're not up for a lot of chopping and cooking. Food & Wine especially recommends keeping Trader Joe's frozen Sweet Corn Ravioli around for the holidays, a time when ricotta cheese is especially popular. Corn and ricotta together make a delicious comfort food.
Coated in creamy corn sauce with butter, garlic, chives, and black pepper, this ready-before-you-know-it side dish is similar to the no-longer-available customer favorite, Trader Joe's Sweet Corn, Burrata, and Basil Ravioli. Of note, the Sweet Corn Ravioli is also a seasonal, limited-time offering October through December, so if you really love it, you might consider grabbing several bags.
Trader Joe's suggests pairing the ravioli with seared salmon or even a bagged salad for an easy meal. (Perhaps its well-received lemony arugula basil salad kit?) One bag of Sweet Corn Ravioli is two servings and costs $4.50.
Garlic Parsley Potato Kit
If you're craving potatoes and want something between instant potatoes and scratch-made, Trader Joe's Garlic Parsley Potato Kit might be just the fit. Simplicity can be the best complement to a bold meal: The fully ready-to-cook gold potatoes come already washed and oiled, complete with classic seasonings. Gluten-free, vegan, and full of crowd-pleasing elements, it's an easy and versatile choice to accompany a meal. Simply add the seasoning, then cook in the microwave, oven, or air fryer.
"We buy these often and also roast them in the oven with carrots. Makes an amazing side!" commented a Facebook user. Another posted, "Deeeeelicious! The potatoes were so soft and creamy inside." On Instagram, someone urged Trader Joe's to make this seasonal side permanent. It pairs well with just about anything: fish, poultry, meat, roasted vegetables, or main-dish salads. The kit includes one pound of potatoes, plus oil, salt, and parsley, and costs $3.69.
Apple Cabbage Slaw Salad Kit
More often than not, salad is a perfect side dish. One of the best new Trader Joe's salads in 2026 is the Apple Cabbage Slaw Salad Kit. Almost 300 Reddit users gave it the thumbs up, with one posting, "This is one of my new favorite salad kits. I hope they never get rid of it!" Unfortunately, this seasonal salad is only available September through January.
On Reddit, one commenter recommended adding Trader Joe's Sweet & Spicy Pecans as a topping. Another Reddit user wrote, "I can't stop eating it. I add the [Trader Joe's Cranberry] Jalapeño Meatballs as a protein, and the combination is beyond delicious." A fan on Facebook posted, "I'm already thinking this would be perfect alongside grilled chicken or salmon, stuffed into a turkey sandwich, or as an easy side for a cozy fall dinner." Or just let the apple and cabbage add some crunch and greens to your fall and winter plates. The 13.25-ounce kit costs $4.49.