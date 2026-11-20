The American-Brand IPA An Expert Recommends For Beginners
If you ask a newbie beer drinker which style intimidates them the most, there's a pretty good chance they'll say India Pale Ale (IPA). Everyone has to start somewhere with the style, however, so Mashed asked experts for their thoughts on the best IPAs for beginners. One singled out a beer from Michigan-based Bell's Brewery, which just so happened to top our rankings of popular IPAs.
According to Sanwar Mal Khokhar, beverage program leader at Sanjh Restaurant & Bar in Irving, Texas, Bell's Two Hearted IPA is an excellent introduction to IPAs because of its focused hop profile. Bell's brews this beer using only Centennial hops, a formulation Khokhar says allows drinkers to better grasp the flavors hops contribute to an IPA. In the case of Two Hearted, that means appreciating the zing of citrus, pine, and grapefruit as opposed to other hops like Cascade, which has a partially floral character. Khokhar called it "a nice example because it lets you see what Centennial can do very clearly."
That said, Two Hearted isn't for beginners in the traditional sense. At 7% ABV, it's a fairly strong beer, and its International Bitterness Unit (IBU) rating of around 55 to 60 means it's significantly more bitter than other beginner-friendly IPAs like Sierra Nevada's Hazy Little Thing (35 IBUs) and Founders' All Day IPA (42 IBUs). Khokhar said it's more of the next step beginners can take after trying easier IPAs, to discover their hop profile preferences in a more informed manner.
This American-made beer comes from American-born hops
Although Bell's Brewery was acquired in 2021 by Australia-based Lion (a subsidiary of Japanese beer giant Kirin Holdings), it's still a proudly American-made brand, continuing the craft brewing tradition kick-started in the 1960s and '70s. Larry Bell founded the Kalamazoo, Michigan, brewery in 1985, at a time when brewers were experimenting with and developing hop varieties unique to the U.S. The Centennial hops that feature so prominently in Two Hearted IPA, for example, were developed in Washington State University back in 1974 and finally released to the market in 1990.
The hops were eventually distributed nationwide, including more than 2,000 miles eastward to Michigan, where they proved to be immensely popular. Today, Centennial hops are among the state's six most-planted hops, along with the classics Cascade and Chinook. While Chinook might be Michigan's most iconic hop variety, Bell's Brewery's long local history and the abundance of Centennial hops have led many to consider Two Hearted, introduced in 1997, the state's signature beer.
To fully enjoy this all-American original, pair it with foods that complement the flavor profile it gets from the Centennial hops. Bell's recommends rich, savory foods like brisket and grilled burgers; the tangy pine and grapefruit notes of Two Hearted can help cut through the fat and balance your palate. Alternatively, brighten up spicy foods even more with the beer's citrusy tang, while the bitterness mutes some of the heat.