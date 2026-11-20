If you ask a newbie beer drinker which style intimidates them the most, there's a pretty good chance they'll say India Pale Ale (IPA). Everyone has to start somewhere with the style, however, so Mashed asked experts for their thoughts on the best IPAs for beginners. One singled out a beer from Michigan-based Bell's Brewery, which just so happened to top our rankings of popular IPAs.

According to Sanwar Mal Khokhar, beverage program leader at Sanjh Restaurant & Bar in Irving, Texas, Bell's Two Hearted IPA is an excellent introduction to IPAs because of its focused hop profile. Bell's brews this beer using only Centennial hops, a formulation Khokhar says allows drinkers to better grasp the flavors hops contribute to an IPA. In the case of Two Hearted, that means appreciating the zing of citrus, pine, and grapefruit as opposed to other hops like Cascade, which has a partially floral character. Khokhar called it "a nice example because it lets you see what Centennial can do very clearly."

That said, Two Hearted isn't for beginners in the traditional sense. At 7% ABV, it's a fairly strong beer, and its International Bitterness Unit (IBU) rating of around 55 to 60 means it's significantly more bitter than other beginner-friendly IPAs like Sierra Nevada's Hazy Little Thing (35 IBUs) and Founders' All Day IPA (42 IBUs). Khokhar said it's more of the next step beginners can take after trying easier IPAs, to discover their hop profile preferences in a more informed manner.