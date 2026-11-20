Owners Flag 3 Issues With Nespresso Coffee Makers
Nespresso machines have garnered a loyal following since they first hit shelves in 1986 – and for good reason. The machines are intended to produce café-quality drinks from the comfort of your own home with a single push of a button. Users can make something as simple as an espresso shot "all the way up" to a fancy, creamy latte with all of the syrups and foams, which is perhaps why this is a 'luxury' kitchen appliance that Gen Z considers a necessity.
However, like many appliances, the Nespresso machine doesn't come without its quirks. While the machine is meant to simplify your morning sip, owners have expressed concerns about recurring challenges. Even though some can be fixed easily, it's important to know what issues you may face, especially if you're looking to purchase one of the brand's more expensive models, which can cost up to $700. From weak-tasting coffee and water leakage to issues with piercing capsules, we have found some complaints that are worth noting before you add to cart.
Weak, watery coffee
There is nothing more frustrating than craving that strong coffee taste that'll wake you up, only to be met with espresso that is weak and watery. This is one of the concerns owners have raised about their Nespresso machines. The watery coffee is actually the result of a clogged diffuser plate. The diffuser plate, also referred to as the washer plate, is the small circular plate inside of the brewing chamber, which acts as a built-in filter that helps guide coffee through the machine. As you run the machine, the plate can accumulate coffee oils and residue, potentially interfering with water flow and extraction and resulting in short or watery shots. Sometimes it won't run at all.
Making different drinks like hot chocolate and tea can also cause faster buildup. To fix the issue, you can take a toothbrush and gently scrub the diffuser plate to remove the buildup. If the surface-level wash doesn't work, follow the manufacturer's troubleshooting instructions rather than taking the machine apart. Another reason why you may be experiencing weak or watery coffee from your Nespresso could be due to incorrectly programming your machine. Capsules are based on a numerical scale where the higher number corresponds to the coffee's intensity, so, before taking your machine apart, take a look at what number pods you're using.
Water leaking from the Nespresso
Another issue owners raise with their Nespresso machines is water leakage. As mentioned, the Nespresso machine is supposed to make your morning brew easier. How easy are things when you have to spend time cleaning up water that leaks out from your Nespresso machine? A cracked water tank or a full drip tray could be the reason for the constant puddles. However, if both of those components are intact, you may want to check inside the machine for limescale or debris buildup that is blocking the machine's passages and forcing water to exit through the bottom.
In the site reviews of Nespresso's Vertuo Creatista Stainless Steel, some owners express their annoyance with the constant leaking. "Worst machine ever and the actual bane of my existence. It leaks ALL THE TIME. Nespresso sent a replacement water tank and it did nothing," one user wrote. Another said, "mind you this is a $700 coffee machine, that is leaking all over! All the complaints about this $700 machine, is it leaks..."
Machine failing to pierce pods
When considering which coffeemaker is for you: the Keurig or Nespresso, there is one unexpected but necessary component. It's the mechanism that pierces the coffee capsules. However, Nespresso owners have reported their capsules are not being pierced fully, which blocks the espresso from being dispersed. Oftentimes, it's caused by surface-level issues, including not placing your capsule in the machine properly or a loose lever. While using stainless steel reusable capsules seems like an environmentally-friendly option in the debate of whether or not coffee pods are really bad for the environment, they can do more harm to your machine. The stiffness of the steel can cause the spokes on your machine to bend, thus not functioning properly. Depending on their design and compatibility, reusable steel capsules may place additional stress on the piercing mechanism, potentially bending or damaging the machine's piercing plates.
Another reason why this happens could once again be because the diffuser plate was compromised. In a Reddit thread with an owner asking about unpierced capsules, another user commented, "Open the lid fully. Work a toothbrush or such over the waffle plate [diffuser plate]. That's the part the capsule foil is pushed against. It may just be clogged with old coffee and foil bits from the capsule."
When looking for your next counter fixture, keep these issues in mind and remember just how important the almighty diffuser plate is in ensuring your Nespresso machine runs smoothly.