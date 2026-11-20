When considering which coffeemaker is for you: the Keurig or Nespresso, there is one unexpected but necessary component. It's the mechanism that pierces the coffee capsules. However, Nespresso owners have reported their capsules are not being pierced fully, which blocks the espresso from being dispersed. Oftentimes, it's caused by surface-level issues, including not placing your capsule in the machine properly or a loose lever. While using stainless steel reusable capsules seems like an environmentally-friendly option in the debate of whether or not coffee pods are really bad for the environment, they can do more harm to your machine. The stiffness of the steel can cause the spokes on your machine to bend, thus not functioning properly. Depending on their design and compatibility, reusable steel capsules may place additional stress on the piercing mechanism, potentially bending or damaging the machine's piercing plates.

Another reason why this happens could once again be because the diffuser plate was compromised. In a Reddit thread with an owner asking about unpierced capsules, another user commented, "Open the lid fully. Work a toothbrush or such over the waffle plate [diffuser plate]. That's the part the capsule foil is pushed against. It may just be clogged with old coffee and foil bits from the capsule."

When looking for your next counter fixture, keep these issues in mind and remember just how important the almighty diffuser plate is in ensuring your Nespresso machine runs smoothly.