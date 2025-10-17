The 'Luxury' Kitchen Appliance Gen Z Considers A Necessity

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As Gen Z comes into their own, they're developing strong opinions and habits — like the trend bartenders have had enough of, or taking advantage of Trader Joe's as a hotspot for date nights. Just as important is how they cook at home, and there's one gadget the generation considers a kitchen must-have: the coffee machine.

Gen Z is obsessed with coffee machines for a number of reasons. Some members of the generation are old enough to be out of college and in their own apartments, but the majority of Gen Z are still college-aged or younger. For this group, coffee machines are a simple and easy way to craft incredible drinks, without the hassle of going to a cafe. And because coffee prices were predicted to skyrocket in 2025, investing in a coffee machine is worth it — especially for those who drink more than one cup per day.

Additionally, there has been a shift in thinking about the coffee machine's role in the kitchen. While baby boomers and millennials see the machines as more of a luxury item, Gen Z largely does not. Interestingly, this could be due to the fact that more members of Gen Z have disposable income, compared to previous generations. According to a survey by the National Coffee Association, as of 2021, 46% of those between 18 and 24 had reported drinking coffee in the past day. More money plus a love of coffee equals the widespread adoption of coffee machines.