The 'Luxury' Kitchen Appliance Gen Z Considers A Necessity
As Gen Z comes into their own, they're developing strong opinions and habits — like the trend bartenders have had enough of, or taking advantage of Trader Joe's as a hotspot for date nights. Just as important is how they cook at home, and there's one gadget the generation considers a kitchen must-have: the coffee machine.
Gen Z is obsessed with coffee machines for a number of reasons. Some members of the generation are old enough to be out of college and in their own apartments, but the majority of Gen Z are still college-aged or younger. For this group, coffee machines are a simple and easy way to craft incredible drinks, without the hassle of going to a cafe. And because coffee prices were predicted to skyrocket in 2025, investing in a coffee machine is worth it — especially for those who drink more than one cup per day.
Additionally, there has been a shift in thinking about the coffee machine's role in the kitchen. While baby boomers and millennials see the machines as more of a luxury item, Gen Z largely does not. Interestingly, this could be due to the fact that more members of Gen Z have disposable income, compared to previous generations. According to a survey by the National Coffee Association, as of 2021, 46% of those between 18 and 24 had reported drinking coffee in the past day. More money plus a love of coffee equals the widespread adoption of coffee machines.
Gen Z uses social media for clever coffee machine hacks
Although Gen Z are clear fans of the coffee machine, the myth that you can't make a cafe-level drink at home persists. However, TikTok is the go-to Gen Z social media network, and users are constantly sharing innovative ways to make their at-home machines produce coffee beverages that are just as good as the ones from your favorite cafe chains.
High-tech automatic machines, like those sold by Nespresso, are popular. For machines like the Vertuo Plus, Nespresso sells pods that make espresso and coffee separately. Plus, you can set the Vertuo Plus into "Expert Mode," which allows you to brew a coffee pod as an espresso shot. Meanwhile, savvy iced coffee lovers have discovered that brewing coffee or espresso pods over a metal spoon prevents the ice from watering down the drink.
An issue some have with these types of at-home machines is the expense of pods — particularly for brands like Nespresso and Keurig. One of the most popular hacks Gen Z has come up with to combat this issue is to reuse Nespresso pods. The trick is huge on TikTok, with users sharing how they remove the foil on top of the pods, empty out the used grounds, and refill the pod with grounds of their choice. Then, all you need to do is re-cover the top, and you have a pod you can use again. You can even buy foil lids that make the process that much simpler.