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The soda scene in the '80s was a little bit like the Wild West: a whole lot of strange and exciting flavors were wrangling for the attention of the pop-drinking public. This was the era when soda were firmly established as a staple beverage rather than a sweet treat reserved for occasional enjoyment. But the competition was stiff for room in the refrigerator case and on the soda shelves, and there was only so much space for newcomers to stake their claims. When the dust has settled, there was a selection of cans and bottles that had been put out to pasture, never to be cracked open again.

Decades have passed since the sodas of the '80s tickled our taste buds, and our imaginations have made us miss the most noteworthy and inventive carbonated beverages that couldn't make a go of it. Whether you remember the drink that once came in a caffeinated spiced version or that time one of the most famous brands in the world thought it would be a good idea to come up with an entirely new recipe, this collection of discontinued '80s beverages will remind you just how wild and wacky the soda circuit used to be.