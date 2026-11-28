When you consider good fast food meals, the large national companies might come to mind first. But great regional chains can often hold their own or even outshine the big names. A prime example is St. Louis-based Lion's Choice, which is worth a visit by roast beef lovers for one of its sandwiches. Mashed named it as the best regional fast food chain in the state of Missouri in 2021. And when USA Today had readers vote on the nation's top 10 regional quick-service chains of 2026, Lion's Choice took the fifth spot.

This establishment emphasizes quality, using all top round beef that is slow-roasted until it's medium rare. CEO Fred Burmer said on the "Menu Talk" podcast that specially-trained workers called "beef masters" cook the roasts at each restaurant using the chain's proprietary technique and slice them very thin to order for the sandwiches. He also shared that the top rounds are lean and specially trimmed by hand, which can only be done for them by two or three suppliers in the U.S.

Roast beef was the focus from when the first restaurant opened in 1967 in Ballwin, Missouri. The eatery even started with the name Red Lion Beef before adopting the current name not long after. It was popular enough to open another location just two years later. The chain went on to earn significant recognition despite having just 24 locations as of November 2026. Most of them are in the St. Louis area with just two restaurants in Illinois.