If you're a Costco member, then you know all too well the benefits of shopping in bulk at your local warehouse. You probably are also familiar with Costco's line of Kirkland Signature products, and how some rival name-brand options remind members of popular products — like Kirkland Signature Hard Seltzers and their likeness to White Claw or Truly, even though they are produced by a different company. When it comes to some more generic pantry staples, though, you don't need to pinpoint a name-brand comparison at all. Specifically, for Costco's highly rated Kirkland Signature Sea Salt, all you have to do is look on the back label to find out where it comes from.

Of course, you'll see nutrition information and ingredients (just one for this product — sea salt), but below that, the label discloses the salt is a product of Australia and packed in the USA. Costco goes further on its website, mentioning the salt is harvested from the pristine waters off the coast of the Land Down Under. This isn't surprising to anyone who has tasted Australia's famous Vegemite spread, which has a strong salty flavor. The country also produces millions of tons of industrial sea salt, which is used to make things like plastic, glassware, and aluminum.