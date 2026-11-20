Where Does Costco's Kirkland Signature Sea Salt Come From?
If you're a Costco member, then you know all too well the benefits of shopping in bulk at your local warehouse. You probably are also familiar with Costco's line of Kirkland Signature products, and how some rival name-brand options remind members of popular products — like Kirkland Signature Hard Seltzers and their likeness to White Claw or Truly, even though they are produced by a different company. When it comes to some more generic pantry staples, though, you don't need to pinpoint a name-brand comparison at all. Specifically, for Costco's highly rated Kirkland Signature Sea Salt, all you have to do is look on the back label to find out where it comes from.
Of course, you'll see nutrition information and ingredients (just one for this product — sea salt), but below that, the label discloses the salt is a product of Australia and packed in the USA. Costco goes further on its website, mentioning the salt is harvested from the pristine waters off the coast of the Land Down Under. This isn't surprising to anyone who has tasted Australia's famous Vegemite spread, which has a strong salty flavor. The country also produces millions of tons of industrial sea salt, which is used to make things like plastic, glassware, and aluminum.
Costco members warn about Kirkland Signature sea salt
Like most Costco products, Kirkland Signature Sea Salt comes in a large quantity. The bottle is tall and has a lid that flips up in order to shake salt out. However, this can cause issues. Members sounded the alarm in a 2025 Reddit post about how the size of the holes in the lid got bigger, making it easier to pour out more salt than you may want to. Although one member replied the old, smaller holes would clog easily, others said pouring it into a salt cellar or your hand first or shaking it gently can help minimize over-pouring. One member was relieved the issue was just with the lid and not the salt itself.
However, the salt is a pantry item you should be buying from Costco and has a 4.8-star rating on Costco's website, with 87% of the ratings a perfect five. One customer said they have used this salt for six years, and another said it's a great value because of the great quality. Kirkland Signature Sea Salt comes in a fine grain and an 850-gram size (that's almost two pounds). Best of all? The bottle is $3 to $4, depending if it's in-store or online. If you're a fan, you may want to try the new Kirkland Signature Sea Salt Popcorn in the snack aisle, which we rated as one of the best new items in 2026.