Customers Say This Popular Breakfast Chain Serves Great Burgers
Waffle House is known for one major thing — and it's right in the name. The chain, which is open 24 hours, seven days a week, serves classic breakfast items, like eggs, hash browns, and biscuits (making it one of the best chain restaurants for late-night cravings, according to Mashed staff). Waffles are the specialty item, though, and they can be customized with add-ins like pecans, chocolate chips, and peanut butter chips. But the Waffle House menu also has a hefty lunch and dinner section — and fans say the burgers are surprisingly delicious.
There are two burger options on the menu, original and quarter pound angus patties. Each can be customized as a single or double with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, grilled mushrooms, chili, or bacon. You also get a side — grits or hashbrowns with eight possible toppings (including grilled onions, cheese, smoked ham, grilled tomatoes, and sausage gravy). On Reddit, Waffle House fans highly recommended the burger, with one saying, "[Ordering] it was the best decision I made all week," and another customer adding, "I'm surprised more people don't rave about it."
What else can you add to a Waffle House burger?
One of the rules you need to know for eating at Waffle House is nearly every menu item is pretty customizable. When you order a burger, you can add sides that'll change the makeup of the meal. Try getting a side of runny eggs and adding it to your burger or topping it with chili and bacon for an extra meaty sandwich. Other Redditors recommended adding your hashbrowns directly to the burger for a nice crunch — and smothering the whole thing in Waffle House's hot sauce.
But that's not the only sandwich you can order at Waffle House. Fans also praised the Texas melt, which comes in four different varieties — cheesesteak, burger patty, grilled chicken, and sausage — all served on buttery Texas toast with the same topping and side options as the original burger. The 10-ounce T-bone is the surprising food Waffle House serves more than any other restaurant in the world, and its dinner plate comes with a double-side of hash browns or grits and your choice of toast. Add an egg on the side for true diner vibes. And at the end of your meal, you can get some pie — pecan or chocolate — or just have a dessert waffle.