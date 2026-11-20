Waffle House is known for one major thing — and it's right in the name. The chain, which is open 24 hours, seven days a week, serves classic breakfast items, like eggs, hash browns, and biscuits (making it one of the best chain restaurants for late-night cravings, according to Mashed staff). Waffles are the specialty item, though, and they can be customized with add-ins like pecans, chocolate chips, and peanut butter chips. But the Waffle House menu also has a hefty lunch and dinner section — and fans say the burgers are surprisingly delicious.

There are two burger options on the menu, original and quarter pound angus patties. Each can be customized as a single or double with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, grilled mushrooms, chili, or bacon. You also get a side — grits or hashbrowns with eight possible toppings (including grilled onions, cheese, smoked ham, grilled tomatoes, and sausage gravy). On Reddit, Waffle House fans highly recommended the burger, with one saying, "[Ordering] it was the best decision I made all week," and another customer adding, "I'm surprised more people don't rave about it."