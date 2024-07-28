The Best Chain Restaurants For Late-Night Cravings, According To Mashed Staff

Cook Out is a Southern staple that made my college years exponentially better. Most of its locations are open late –- and my specific location in Myrtle Beach was open until 4:30 a.m. on weekends. It's how every great night ended, with a Cook Out tray in one hand and a milkshake in the other. It was the perfect way to go to bed with a full stomach, and it definitely helped prevent the impending hangover.

If you don't know what a Cook Out tray is –- let me delight you. When you order a Cook Out tray, it comes with one main and two sides. Now, these aren't just any regular fast food menu items. There are classic options, like chicken tenders or burgers, but there are even more unique options that you can pair them with. The chain has hush puppies, corn dogs, quesadillas, cheese bites, and more. From someone who has tried every single item on that menu -– it is all delicious. The best part is, the tray is incredibly affordable at only $7.99.

The milkshakes are some of the best shakes I've ever had. It have about 43 different flavors, and you can mix different flavors together to create your own concoction. My favorite was always to mix the strawberry cheesecake with Butterfinger. The shakes are so thick and always hit the spot perfectly. I would go back to my college town in a heartbeat just to experience a 3 a.m. Cook Out visit one last time.