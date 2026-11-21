There are all sorts of handhelds on Culver's menu, from famous ButterBurgers and chicken sammies to grilled Reuben melts and even pot roast on a roll. Despite the variety, one classic combo is suspiciously missing: the BLT. Fortunately, diners have found a Culver's sandwich hack that's a clever (and delicious) workaround.

Ordering is simple: Ask for a grilled cheese (which comes on grilled sourdough bread) with no cheese, then add bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. Some folks who've tried this hack keep the cheese for a richer spin on the original. Several guests also recommend pairing the sandwich with a side of George's Chili. The grilled cheese costs about $4; with modifications, it'll cost about $2 more (bacon is $1.50, tomato is $0.30, and lettuce and mayo are free, depending on location).

Culver's has offered BLT-inspired options before, but these items disappeared from the Culver's menu. In 2019, the chain released the Spinach Artichoke Chicken BLT, which featured a grilled or crispy chicken fillet, spinach artichoke dip, lettuce, tomato, and hardwood-smoked bacon on a pretzel bun. It was only available for two months. There was also the Turkey Sourdough BLT, which some fans still miss for its grilled turkey. It was available starting in the late '90s and disappeared sometime around 2008, so customers who still long for the iconic combination have to stick to the grilled cheese hack.