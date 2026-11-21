Here's How To Get A BLT From Culver's
There are all sorts of handhelds on Culver's menu, from famous ButterBurgers and chicken sammies to grilled Reuben melts and even pot roast on a roll. Despite the variety, one classic combo is suspiciously missing: the BLT. Fortunately, diners have found a Culver's sandwich hack that's a clever (and delicious) workaround.
Ordering is simple: Ask for a grilled cheese (which comes on grilled sourdough bread) with no cheese, then add bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. Some folks who've tried this hack keep the cheese for a richer spin on the original. Several guests also recommend pairing the sandwich with a side of George's Chili. The grilled cheese costs about $4; with modifications, it'll cost about $2 more (bacon is $1.50, tomato is $0.30, and lettuce and mayo are free, depending on location).
Culver's has offered BLT-inspired options before, but these items disappeared from the Culver's menu. In 2019, the chain released the Spinach Artichoke Chicken BLT, which featured a grilled or crispy chicken fillet, spinach artichoke dip, lettuce, tomato, and hardwood-smoked bacon on a pretzel bun. It was only available for two months. There was also the Turkey Sourdough BLT, which some fans still miss for its grilled turkey. It was available starting in the late '90s and disappeared sometime around 2008, so customers who still long for the iconic combination have to stick to the grilled cheese hack.
Culver's BLT is worth trying
Culver's grilled cheese BLT has plenty of fans. "Normally, I will never do lettuce on a hot sandwich ... but [it] still tastes pretty fresh ... This reminded me of ... a more hearty version of a grilled cheese and tomato soup," said TikTok reviewer @eatdrinkbemandy. "Take that grilled cheese BLT and dip it right in [the chili]. The flavor of these two together, oh my gosh," said another TikTok reviewer, @sarahmargareteats. "Love their chili, my new favorite is regular grilled cheese dipped. And make the chili a chili supreme," one commenter suggested.
Given Culver's reputation for quality, this DIY BLT is worth ordering. In our ranking of 12 popular fast food bacon varieties, Culver's came in second. Mashed contributor Dora Nuss-Warren praised this bacon for its relative affordability, homestyle appearance, freshness, and quality. That said, she acknowledges that the chain's bacon is thinner and narrower than that of competitors, although Culver's is generous with the portion. The sandwich's American cheese is made from farm-fresh Wisconsin dairy, like its custard and cheese curds. The lettuce comes pre-shredded, but the tomatoes are freshly cut by hand.
To upgrade a Culver's BLT, consider additional tried-and-true customizations. Mustard brings a sharp punch to the timeless combo. Pickles will add crunch and tang; pickled jalapeños do the same, plus impart spice. Raw or grilled onions are both fair game. Perhaps the most substantial addition is cooked mushrooms, which offer meaty texture and earthy flavor.