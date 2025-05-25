Fried Chicken And 12 Other Items That Disappeared From The Culver's Menu

Culver's is a fast food restaurant that opened its doors in 1984 in Sauk City, Wisconsin. The original menu featured the chain's famous ButterBurgers and frozen custard, and they have remained menu staples ever since. In 1997, the Wisconsin-based restaurant tapped into its roots and started serving its famous Cheese Curds. While they may not be the healthiest option, cheese curds were just one menu addition that stuck around long enough to become a regular player.

It's only natural for a fast food restaurant to try new things every once in a while, but not every item can be a hit. Some items, like cheese curds, become a permanent part of the menu, some float around every few years or so as a limited-time offer, and some just never come back at all. After scouring Reddit threads, Culver's official social media, and various press releases, we've found plenty of beloved (and not-so-beloved) items that Culver's served at one point. Here are just a few of the items that disappeared from the Culver's menu.