The Molson Coors Milwaukee Brewery — the historic home of the Miller Brewing Company facility — produces 42 different brands of beer and beverage products. Two of the most recognizable are Miller Lite and Miller High Life. Though they share the same Wisconsin roots, the beverages have their own backstories and were introduced decades apart. High Life debuted as Miller Brewing Company's flagship beer in 1903. Nearly three-quarters of a century later, in 1975, Miller Lite launched nationally. Based on the recipe for the now-defunct Meister Brau Lite, it propelled the company to greater prominence and market dominance with the help of a highly successful two-pronged marketing campaign that emphasized celebrity endorsements and the less-filling nature of the drink.

While both brews are well-known, they appeal to different types of drinkers. Reddit users are divided on which Miller beer is better. One commenter favored High Life "hands down" because it "has more body and flavor," while another shared that Miller Lite was "undoubtedly one of my forever go-to domestics." The contrasting preferences make sense considering beverages belong to different beer categories. High Life is an American lager, which categorically tends to be more malt- and hop-forward. Miller Lite is specifically a light beer brewed in pilsner style, featuring a drier body and low calories. We take an even deeper dive into the differences between these two classic American beers below.