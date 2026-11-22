About 150 years ago, a Bavarian immigrant named Oscar F. Mayer opened his first meat packing company in Chicago, Illinois. After surviving the turbulence caused by the publication of Upton Sinclair's controversial novel "The Jungle" (which sought to expose the horrors of the meat packing industry), Mayer's eponymous business thrived in the 20th century. The famous Oscar Mayer wiener jingle, released in 1963, was so popular that listeners requested it from their local radio stations, and a fleet of bespoke Wienermobiles continue to delight those who spot one nearly 40 years after their launch.

Unfortunately, even with its long pedigree, Oscar Mayer is now known as a meat brand with low-quality ingredients. The brand offers a variety of dogs, including smoked, cheese stuffed, jumbo, bun length, and classic, and multiple pure and blended meat options like beef, pork, chicken, and turkey. Each type of hot dog contains its own set of ingredients. But many also share them.

The principal ingredients of Oscar Mayer's classic wieners, the basic dogs most customers are probably familiar with, are mechanically separated chicken, turkey, and pork, water, and corn syrup. Turkey franks are the same, only without the chicken and pork. All Oscar Meyer hot dogs, aside from natural turkey and beef, contain corn syrup, as well as sodium nitrite.