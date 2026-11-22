Revere Ware cookware enjoyed widespread success throughout the mid-20th century. However, many fans agree that the brand's golden era ended in 1968. At that point, the company allegedly made the copper and stainless steel bottoms thinner to cut costs and maximize profits. Consumers found that the newer pans do not distribute heat as effectively, resulting in uneven cooking. People also complained that the products were more likely to warp or peel. After the 1968 design changes, Revere Ware suffered a series of sales, mergers, and bankruptcies, and production ceased entirely by the 2010s. However, a comeback may be in the works — a Revere Ware trademark owned by the investment group behind All-Clad, Farberware, and various other iconic houseware brands is pending at the time of writing.

As mentioned above, post-1968 Revere Ware can vary widely in quality and design, so it's generally best to stick to cookware produced between 1939 and 1968. Luckily, distinguishing between older and newer Revere Ware is fairly easy. The bottoms of the pre-1968 pots and pans are emblazoned with a circular stamp with the logo and the words "Pat. Pending" or "Process Patent," and are also much heavier compared to newer cookware. If you are lucky enough to come across the vintage cookware (which is not the same as antique), it's well worth snapping it up — many users attest that their vintage Revere Ware continues to work like a charm after decades or even generations of use. No matter what brand of cookware you're using, here's how to get the most out of your pots and pans.