The Classic Copper-Bottomed American Cookware Brand That's A Thrift Store Treasure
Cooking in the 21st century has its advantages — we're all for air fryers and nonstick pans, for example — but there's no beating vintage quality when it comes to certain culinary tools. For example, one kitchen item you should always look for at thrift stores is Revere Ware brand cookware. This classic American cookware brand hit the market in 1939 and became a home kitchen must-have thanks to its groundbreaking copper-bottomed, stainless steel design. These days, such multi-metal vessels are widely appreciated for fusing copper's excellent heat conduction with the durability, affordability, and cleaning convenience of stainless steel. However, Revere Ware was the first brand to offer the innovative cookware combination to American consumers.
Over eight decades later, Revere Ware's early products are coveted thrift store finds. Many cooks attest that they offer the efficiency and durability of upscale brands like All-Clad for a fraction of the price, and with a cool vintage look to boot. For context, an All-Clad cookware set could easily set you back well over a grand, while similar-sized Revere Ware sets can be found for a few hundred bucks online (and potentially far less at a thrift store or estate sale. A standalone item might go for almost nothing by comparison, as one Reddit user learned when they purportedly purchased a Revere Ware pot from a thrift store for 50 cents.
What happened to Revere Ware?
Revere Ware cookware enjoyed widespread success throughout the mid-20th century. However, many fans agree that the brand's golden era ended in 1968. At that point, the company allegedly made the copper and stainless steel bottoms thinner to cut costs and maximize profits. Consumers found that the newer pans do not distribute heat as effectively, resulting in uneven cooking. People also complained that the products were more likely to warp or peel. After the 1968 design changes, Revere Ware suffered a series of sales, mergers, and bankruptcies, and production ceased entirely by the 2010s. However, a comeback may be in the works — a Revere Ware trademark owned by the investment group behind All-Clad, Farberware, and various other iconic houseware brands is pending at the time of writing.
As mentioned above, post-1968 Revere Ware can vary widely in quality and design, so it's generally best to stick to cookware produced between 1939 and 1968. Luckily, distinguishing between older and newer Revere Ware is fairly easy. The bottoms of the pre-1968 pots and pans are emblazoned with a circular stamp with the logo and the words "Pat. Pending" or "Process Patent," and are also much heavier compared to newer cookware. If you are lucky enough to come across the vintage cookware (which is not the same as antique), it's well worth snapping it up — many users attest that their vintage Revere Ware continues to work like a charm after decades or even generations of use. No matter what brand of cookware you're using, here's how to get the most out of your pots and pans.