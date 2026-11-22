The Hands-Down Best Grocery Store Rye Bread
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Searching for a specific type of bread in an American supermarket can feel overwhelming, not necessarily because you can't find what you're looking for, but because there are often so many brands to choose from. To help take the guesswork out of it, we recently ranked grocery store rye breads. The loaf that came out on top surprised us; the hands-down winner was Freshness Guaranteed pumpernickel rye bread from the Walmart bakery.
The bread's flavor was warm, rich, perfectly sweetened, and well balanced, with no one ingredient overpowering the rest, like caraway seeds, a traditional ingredient in rye bread that can be pungent. The crust is sprinkled with sesame seeds, giving a touch of nuttiness to the bread. The Freshness Guaranteed bread looks different than other types of rye with its dark color, and that's because it is a pumpernickel rye. This type is a little sweeter and darker than other ryes because there is molasses in it. According to the Walmart label, the bread also contains caramel color. All in all, it tasted fresh, soft, and pleasantly earthy, and was ready for slathering with butter and using for sandwiches.
Glowing reviews for Walmart's pumpernickel rye
You don't need to take our word that Walmart's pumpernickel rye is outstanding; there are well over 4,300 reviews on Walmart's website with an average rating of 4.5 stars. One customer wrote, "This pumpernickel bread is always so fresh. It's firm and hearty with a nice flavor. I like the little sesame seeds on the top, too." Another pointed out, "Delicious, old-fashioned bakery bread. I love it ... Will not get mushy if packed in lunches and waiting to be eaten for a bit. Will definitely buy again."
This is a flavorful rye to use for sandwiches that traditionally call for this type of bread, like Reuben and Rachel sandwiches, corned beef, pastrami, and patty melts. Pumpernickel rye bread is also the perfect vehicle for smorrebrod — a Danish open-faced sandwich made with buttered bread and worthy of being a go-to meal. If your loaf is getting a little stale, don't toss it; this is the perfect time to turn it into croutons. Cut the bread slices into cubes, toss them with a little olive oil, sprinkle with some salt, pepper, and garlic powder, and bake or air fry them until they are crisp. These rye croutons are fantastic on salads and in soups, such as creamy mushroom, beer cheese, and even French onion. And if your croutons, in turn, get stale, blitz them into breadcrumbs and freeze them.