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Searching for a specific type of bread in an American supermarket can feel overwhelming, not necessarily because you can't find what you're looking for, but because there are often so many brands to choose from. To help take the guesswork out of it, we recently ranked grocery store rye breads. The loaf that came out on top surprised us; the hands-down winner was Freshness Guaranteed pumpernickel rye bread from the Walmart bakery.

The bread's flavor was warm, rich, perfectly sweetened, and well balanced, with no one ingredient overpowering the rest, like caraway seeds, a traditional ingredient in rye bread that can be pungent. The crust is sprinkled with sesame seeds, giving a touch of nuttiness to the bread. The Freshness Guaranteed bread looks different than other types of rye with its dark color, and that's because it is a pumpernickel rye. This type is a little sweeter and darker than other ryes because there is molasses in it. According to the Walmart label, the bread also contains caramel color. All in all, it tasted fresh, soft, and pleasantly earthy, and was ready for slathering with butter and using for sandwiches.