A Whiskey Expert Praises This American Brand's Unique Limited Releases
It's perhaps not surprising that Scotland is the largest whiskey producer in the world, but the United States isn't far behind, churning out almost 500 million liters each year — just 200 million fewer than the market leaders. If you're keen to try some of the best American whiskey brands experts agree on, consider one singled out for not just its flavor, but its unique limited releases. Colorado-based Stranahan's keeps it classic with its American single malt whiskey, crafting it from 100% malted barley, yeast, Rocky Mountain water, and time aging in a barrel. But it's the brand's creativity to keep bringing new options to the market that garnered praise from Learan Kahanov, who co-owns the whiskey-focused NYC bar Peck Slip Social.
Kahanov described Stranahan's as, "A really great American whiskey with many really cool limited releases," citing Diamond Peak Añejo Cask as his favorite. This annual limited release takes Stranahan's classic single malt, typically aged between five and eight years, and finishes it in different barrels for almost two years to alter its flavor profile and bring something unique each year.
Interestingly, the brand's innovative releases mirror its extraordinary origin story, born out of a mutual love of whiskey between volunteer firefighter Jess Graber and his neighbor, brewery owner George Stranahan. The pair became inspired to work together after Graber responded to Stranahan's barn fire, eventually founding the company in 2004, becoming the first legal whiskey distillery in Colorado since Prohibition.
The Stranahan's release so rare fans camp out to buy a bottle
Another notable limited release from Stranahan's is its Snowflake single malt whiskey batch, so named because its cask finishes ensure that no two batches are alike, making the bottles something of a collector's item. Since 2009, Stranahan's releases its annual batch on the first Saturday of December at the makeshift Snowflake Village, a festival set up outside the Denver distillery, with live music and camping, centered around the release of about 1,500 bottles — though the exact number or time of release isn't revealed in advance. Each 750 ml bottle costs $119.99 before taxes and is only available to buy at the distillery, so once they're gone, they really are gone.
The unique release has been fairly well reviewed by those who have cracked the seal, with one person who tried a 2025 bottle reviewing it on Distiller, "really great oak character, very delicate, very nice sweet." Someone who tried the 2020 batch, reported on Distiller: "Finish is long and keeps its sweet and spicy feel. Pretty good."
Of course, not everyone has the time or money to spend tracking down such an exclusive bottle. If you're looking for something a bit more accessible, take your pick from our guide to the cheap whiskey brands experts recommend.