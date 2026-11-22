It's perhaps not surprising that Scotland is the largest whiskey producer in the world, but the United States isn't far behind, churning out almost 500 million liters each year — just 200 million fewer than the market leaders. If you're keen to try some of the best American whiskey brands experts agree on, consider one singled out for not just its flavor, but its unique limited releases. Colorado-based Stranahan's keeps it classic with its American single malt whiskey, crafting it from 100% malted barley, yeast, Rocky Mountain water, and time aging in a barrel. But it's the brand's creativity to keep bringing new options to the market that garnered praise from Learan Kahanov, who co-owns the whiskey-focused NYC bar Peck Slip Social.

Kahanov described Stranahan's as, "A really great American whiskey with many really cool limited releases," citing Diamond Peak Añejo Cask as his favorite. This annual limited release takes Stranahan's classic single malt, typically aged between five and eight years, and finishes it in different barrels for almost two years to alter its flavor profile and bring something unique each year.

Interestingly, the brand's innovative releases mirror its extraordinary origin story, born out of a mutual love of whiskey between volunteer firefighter Jess Graber and his neighbor, brewery owner George Stranahan. The pair became inspired to work together after Graber responded to Stranahan's barn fire, eventually founding the company in 2004, becoming the first legal whiskey distillery in Colorado since Prohibition.