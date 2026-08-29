The 9 Best American Whiskey Brands
For many drinkers, whiskey is not only an acquired taste but a treasure hunt for a brand that best suits the palate and occasion. What you may consider the best whiskey (the "e" in whiskey indicates an American or Irish spirit) for drinking neat may not be the best for mixed drinks or sharing with friends at a party. The differences between top and bottom shelf selections may be vast and varied, but that doesn't mean you can't find value in even lesser-priced brands. Likewise, an upmarket bottle that boasts a more involved distilling process and high-end tasting notes won't necessarily suit your palate enough to be considered your go-to.
To ensure our list of the best American whiskeys was as fair and complete as possible, we consulted a pair of experts on the subject of whiskey, Alex Davis and Learan Kahanov, who co-own NYC's American whiskey-forward bar Peck Slip Social. The duo was generous enough to weigh in on our American whiskeys of choice and offer a few picks that weren't on our radar. One caveat from the entrepreneurial spirit specialists: quality is a matter of personal preference. "We really don't like saying a whiskey is 'better' than another, as these things are so subjective," they caution. "We are a big proponent of the idea that what you like is all that matters — choose your price point and find what you like in three categories: cheap, affordable, and special occasion."
Jack Daniel's
For most drinkers who don't delve too deeply into the whiskey universe, Jack Daniel's may be the most familiar name on the shelf. It's also provided a first-time whiskey experience for many drinkers who've found it served readily at ground-level bars and house parties, putting it within easier reach than brands that require a bit more research and a bigger budget. Jack Daniel's is one of the most valuable spirit brands in the world, and its Old No. 7 bottle in particular is one of the best-selling American whiskeys around the globe. It's a standard behind the bar for making mixed drinks; there's a reason why Jack and Coke is a go-to moniker for whiskey and cola, after all.
Expert Learan Kahanov considers Jack Daniel's a staple for mixed drinks. For example, fans of a Boulevardier or the two-ingredient bourbon cocktail, the Old Colonel, will appreciate it. "My first intro into brown liquor," he says. "It holds a place in my heart" — even if he admits that he doesn't drink it as often anymore.
This is likely a common theme among the stories of many whiskey drinkers due to the brand's familiarity and availability. There is something of a hierarchy to the options, however. Fans tend to favor the higher proofs Jack Daniel's has to offer, and even devoted whiskey connoisseurs can be convinced that this U.S. staple spirit is a premium pick.
Buffalo Trace
Considering the fact that it proudly holds the title of the world's most award-winning distillery, it would be ludicrous not to include Buffalo Trace in a best-of American whiskey list. This Kentucky bourbon, now owned by Sazerac, comes from a distillery that's been operating for over 200 years. The brand is kindly reviewed by fans who herald its affordability and easy-going, sippable personality. Even aficionados who snipe a bit at its lack of complexity admit that Buffalo Trace offers a lovely entry-level whiskey that stands out well among competitors.
Alex Davis and Learan Kahanov advise that of Buffalo Trace's various high-quality selections, Traveller Blend No. 40 is a solid option; the buttery vanilla and caramel aromas and a nutty-sweet flavor described on the company website signal the relative lightness of the profile. Reviewers have also praised the evenhanded distribution of berry and oak flavors in the brand's Kosher Rye creation. Buffalo Trace additionally offers Kosher Wheat and Kosher Straight Rye, as well as Bourbon Cream, a liqueur that provides another option for whiskey-loving palates.
Maker's Mark
The scarlet-red wax seal and long-necked bottle of Maker's Mark whiskey are a common sight among liquor shelves and mixologist collections behind bars around the world. Similar to Buffalo Trace, authorities Alex Davis and Learan Kahanov note that it's a tasty, consistent bargain for its price point, which hits a few bullseyes for whiskey lovers with limited budgets. The fact that it's an eye-catching package that stands out among other bottles doesn't hurt; the look is part of the connection that associates the brand with quality whiskey.
Drinkers tend to agree, weighing in on Reddit threads about the virtues and value of Maker's Mark among their whiskeys of choice to guide newcomers curious about the brand. One Redditor remarked on their love of a Maker's Mark old-fashioned, highlighting the brand's 46 Cask Strength as a preferred sipping whiskey. Taste-testers on YouTube note the spices as a highlight of the Maker's Mark blend. The brand continues innovating and expanding its collection, offering its first-ever wheat-based whiskey, Star Hill Farm, which was named the world's best version of an American wheat whiskey for 2026 at the World Whiskies Awards.
Woodford Reserve
Expert Alex Davis credits Woodford Reserve with introducing him to the world of whiskey and now considers it a prime go-to brand for cocktails or straightforward enjoyment. With a dozen different versions detailed on its website, this brand fans out its flavors like peacock feathers, with the Kentucky distillery proudly laying claim to being the site where fine bourbon creation first began back in 1812. The distillery is now a historic landmark, located in Versailles.
Reviewers regard Woodford Reserve as a happily satisfying whiskey experience. For drinkers discussing the brand on Reddit, the Double Oaked is a particularly attractive pick for its price. Some newer whiskey-sipping Redditors go so far as to claim that it's one of the best bourbons on the market, period. Clearly, it's a matter of opinion, but a whiskey that inspires superlatives like this is one worth tapping into. And if you're a diehard whiskey devotee, visiting the historic distillery could be the trip of a lifetime.
Stranahan's
How does expert Learan Kahanov describe Stranahan's? "A really great American whiskey with many really cool limited releases," he says, adding that his favorite is the latest Diamond Peak Añejo Cask. It makes sense for the brand to be listed among the best in the country, considering that this Denver, Colorado, distiller is behind the most-awarded American single malt whiskey. Stranahan's also holds the distinction of producing the first Rocky Mountain single malt in Colorado, with more than 20 years in operation helping get the word out about this high-quality pour.
Though Stranahan's Blue Peak Single Malt is often singled out by reviewers as a highly tasty and affordable offering, other tasters consider the 12-year Mountain Angel an even better option. There's a reason the company has racked up gold, double-gold, and platinum honors year after year for its various creations. No matter which form draws attention from whiskey fans, Stranahan's has amassed industry credibility to reflect the quality of its bottles.
Knob Creek
Knob Creek happens to fall under the Jim Beam banner, a small-batch brand that gives the bigger whiskey name an artisanal presence. According to Learan Kahanov, Knob Creek falls under the same quality banner as Buffalo Trace and Maker's Mark. It's also an award-winner, bringing home gold for its Bourbon x Rye bottle in the Best American Blended Limited Release category at the World Whiskies Awards in 2026.
Among the varieties available, the Knob Creek 9 Year Old Bourbon Whiskey earns praise from reviewers for its well-made, straightforward profile. Reddit roundtables feature drinkers praising the bottle for sealing their passion for whiskey. Some even claim that the brand redeemed previous experiences with Jim Beam's name-brand whiskey, elevating their whiskey drinking to a genuine love of the spirit. A bourbon brand that's sure to please beginners and holds the power to transform palates and win over hearts and minds speaks well of the American whiskey-making tradition, making this a relatively cheap bourbon you should always buy for your sipping pleasure.
Widow Jane
As a whiskey maker based in Red Hook, Brooklyn, Widow Jane has become a noteworthy brand since its launch in 2012, proving that whiskey can be made just about anywhere if you have enough passion and determination. The small team produces various craft whiskeys that rack up awards and garner praise from diehards who love a complex sip. Widow Jane Paradigm Rye is a particularly special blend, described by Alex Davis and Learan Kahanov as "a rye that needs one rock and a chilled glass, so very good on its own!" Reviewers offer positive ratings and praise its richness, calling out the warmth of fruit and spice tasting notes.
For whiskey drinkers swapping recommendations on Reddit, the brand works as well on its own as it does in a classic old fashioned. Widow Jane does an impressive balancing act, achieving complexity and convincing those who may shy away from the power of a rye to give it another chance. Anyone looking for a brand with this sort of creativity should aim for the Widow Jane section of the whiskey display.
Great Jones
Great Jones holds the distinction of being Manhattan's first post-Prohibition whiskey distillery, though it took a century to happen. After launching in 2021, Great Jones introduced its locally sourced spirits to the world, as well as offering a bar and restaurant for fans to enjoy the goods. There's even a jazz brunch that captures the urbane soul of the spirit scene, perfect for an immersive sipping session or cocktail occasion. In fact, Alex Davis and Learan Kahanov point out that the company's whiskey actually makes for an ideal Manhattan — a suitable grace note for the brand's distinguishing NYC status.
Great Jones Rye, in particular, has garnered attention from the international distilling community, taking home bronze in the 2025 World Whiskies Awards to add hardware to its trophy shelf. The distillery was also a runner-up in USA Today's Readers' Choice Awards in 2025. As for drinkers who share their opinions online, one Redditor responding to a request for advice on which whiskey to purchase wrote, "That Great Jones is OUT OF THIS WORLD. Snap it up. All of it." That sort of real-world enthusiasm can go pretty far to bring Great Jones into the consciousness of the whiskey-drinking public.
WhistlePig
There's a lot for the whimsically named WhistlePig to live up to, considering its status as the most awarded rye whiskey in the world. This Vermont distiller takes pains to go in a different direction than other whiskey makers, bragging on its website that everything hinges on a crack team of distilling experts who know how to deliver first-rate rye-based whiskey. Its Vermont oak barrels come from the same farm, giving the finished whiskey a distinctive personality like none other.
Alex Davis and Learan Kahanov single out WhistlePig's Snout-To-Tail bourbon and its 10- and 12-year ryes as the tastiest, even if they do cost a bit more. Redditors speak of $80 bottles, though prices can range from the low-$40 mark and up. Overall, our experts appreciate that all of the brand's blends are balanced and unique, not to mention "incredibly drinkable on so many levels." The fact that so many of WhistlePig's creations have been decorated with stellar reviews and accolades reinforces the notion that this indie American brand has earned its success by standing on its own rather than following the pack.
How we chose these whiskeys
To round up the best American whiskeys on the market, we began with a search for familiar brands that drinkers love at lower price points, then added award-winning distillers with a more premium price tag. We also consulted online conversations on websites such as Reddit, where consumers have shared recommendations for enjoyable brands when prompted by novice whiskey drinkers looking for shopping advice.
To make sure our picks had legs to stand on, we enlisted help from some very knowledgeable experts: Alex Davis and Learan Kahanov, co-owners of Peck Slip Social, a whiskey-forward bar in New York focused on American whiskeys. They helped us refine our choices, pointing out the virtues of many of our original options and recommending additions we hadn't considered. Their guidance helped us bear in mind that the best whiskey is the one that satisfies you most, not the one that wins the most awards or garners the most industry prestige — an important distinction to remember when gauging your own favorite bottles.