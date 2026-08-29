The 9 Best American Whiskey Brands

For many drinkers, whiskey is not only an acquired taste but a treasure hunt for a brand that best suits the palate and occasion. What you may consider the best whiskey (the "e" in whiskey indicates an American or Irish spirit) for drinking neat may not be the best for mixed drinks or sharing with friends at a party. The differences between top and bottom shelf selections may be vast and varied, but that doesn't mean you can't find value in even lesser-priced brands. Likewise, an upmarket bottle that boasts a more involved distilling process and high-end tasting notes won't necessarily suit your palate enough to be considered your go-to.

To ensure our list of the best American whiskeys was as fair and complete as possible, we consulted a pair of experts on the subject of whiskey, Alex Davis and Learan Kahanov, who co-own NYC's American whiskey-forward bar Peck Slip Social. The duo was generous enough to weigh in on our American whiskeys of choice and offer a few picks that weren't on our radar. One caveat from the entrepreneurial spirit specialists: quality is a matter of personal preference. "We really don't like saying a whiskey is 'better' than another, as these things are so subjective," they caution. "We are a big proponent of the idea that what you like is all that matters — choose your price point and find what you like in three categories: cheap, affordable, and special occasion."