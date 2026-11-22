Bottle color, material, country of origin, and terms like "cold-pressed" can all help you identify the best olive oil at the grocery store. Some of the most important things to look for, however, are third-party certification seals. These help verify oil quality, purity, and geographical origin. By checking for these seals, shoppers can rest easy knowing they're getting an authentic product rather than relying solely on manufacturer or marketing claims.

In the U.S., the two main seals to look for are North American Olive Oil Association (NAOOA) Certified and the California Olive Oil Council (COOC) Seal. Brands with the NAOOA seal undergo random testing from bottles pulled from grocery store shelves. The association assesses both purity and quality with regard to physical and chemical standards set by the International Olive Council (IOC). The COOC seal also certifies that the ingredient has undergone stringent testing, ensuring proper handling, processing, and sensory quality. Bottles with this seal are top-tier, 100% extra virgin oil made only from California-grown olives.

Additional seals you may want to look for on international olive oil sourced from Spain, Italy, or elsewhere involve the country or geographical region of origin. Both the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) are European quality seals verifying that the olive oil comes from a specific region and meets established production standards.