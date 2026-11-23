10 Common Complaints Customers Have About Burger King
With great power comes great responsibility, as the saying popularized by Spider-Man goes, and for a fast food titan on the scale of Burger King — which heavily leans into its royalty-themed marketing — it is unsurprising that with every order comes a side serving of scrutiny. Among the many well-known Burger King critiques are its notoriously polarizing chicken nuggets, issues with food quality consistency across stores, and advertisements that give its burgers perhaps a tad too much Photoshop. But the list isn't merely limited to the food itself, and with shrinkflation hitting the dining industry and budget concerns being a growing presence in our minds, some customers are taking shots at its pricing and service overall.
Opening its doors to the U.S. public in 1954, Burger King has had a turbulent history and long been caught up in a rivalry with the other hegemonic presence in the fast food market: McDonald's. Distinguishing itself for its "Have It Your Way" customization approach and flame-grilled, smoky burgers packing a lot of meat and size, the Whopper doesn't get its name without good reason. With over 19,000 establishments across the globe, most of which are independent franchises — in part explaining some of the mismatch in dining experience — Burger King has clearly appealed to fast food lovers over the decades.
However, as an increasing number of customers expressed dissatisfaction with the product quality, the company's U.S. President, Tom Curtis, invited complaints in February 2026, leading to a downright onslaught, all of which have led to a variety of improvements, such as to its Whopper and nuggets (via Burger King Newsroom). Here, we break down the different types of opprobrium aimed at the fast food giant.
Underwhelming chicken nuggets
It hardly comes as a surprise that a fast food chain with the word burger in the name might focus more on its beef-filled sandwiches than on what is arguably more of a side item: chicken nuggets. However, the bite-sized golden glories are often afforded more main character status in the fast food menu lineup than you'd expect, and customers can get quite territorial about them — explaining the frequent nugget wars between chains like Burger King, McDonald's, Popeyes, and Wendy's, among others — and BK's own take on them has often attracted considerable criticism for purported deficiencies in flavor and texture.
Among the most common tropes is that Burger King's nuggets generally don't resemble the taste or consistency of the poultry that goes into them, and are a rubbery and dry disappointment for the taste buds, including in our own 2022 assessment. While Reddit is rife with such sentiment, this isn't just anecdotal — Burger King itself has acknowledged the widespread dissatisfaction with their nuggets, which in August 2026 led to the company revamping the recipe in its entirety. According to the chain's Head Chef, Amy Alarcon, everything from the breading and marinade to the chicken to even the sauces was overhauled in response to this (via Burger King Newsroom).
The new nuggets have launched as of September 2026 and are branded as being crispier on the surface with a fresher, juicier interior, all the while being made from 100% white chicken meat. New sauces have also been rolled out, including Buffalo, Sweet & Sour, Honey Mustard, and a Special Savory Sauce for a limited time. Responses to the rebrand haven't been met with universal acclaim, alas. "They may be slightly better than they were, but they are still in the discussion for worst fast food chicken nuggets," one customer wrote on Reddit.
Food that has been sitting out for too long
Whenever we venture into the fast food realm, we're hardly expecting a Michelin-anointed, gourmet experience. Indeed, almost everyone knows that businesses like Burger King tend to prioritize speed and convenience as part of their business model. Unlike some other burger chains such as Five Guys or Culver's, Burger King does not explicitly commit to using fresh, never-frozen meat, although it does state that its patties come from 100% beef with no filler or additives. That being said, you do expect something that hits the basics and at least tastes somewhat freshly made, and a common complaint is that customers feel Burger King's food tastes like it has been sitting outside a little bit too long.
You might think that a chain with "flame-grilled" in the branding would deliver its burgers piping hot, but customers often complain that its food is served lukewarm or cold, which can result in either dry or soggy sandwiches, depending on the specific filling. One Redditor in May 2026, for instance, claimed they had ordered their BK burger "off the grill" but were conversely met with something "ice cold" and a side of similarly unpalatable french fries and onion rings that were "hard as a rock." As some of the responses noted, such a mismatch in quality can be down to the differences between specific establishments that are independently operated. This can become even more prevalent when ordering food for delivery, as it can wait outside for a long time and affect sides like the fries in particular, whose smaller size makes them more susceptible to moisture and temperature loss.
Misleading food in advertisements
It's common knowledge that food businesses like to amp up a little bit of Photoshop when it comes to doing commercials for their biggest products. The Internet is rife with videos on how food advertising can come up with clever tricks to make sandwiches look as colorful and fresh as possible, and sometimes that doesn't even involve the ingredients that you eat. That said, customers do expect some degree of consistency between what you see splashed on the billboard and served on your tray, and with Burger King, the mismatch has sometimes felt too great to ignore.
When it comes to commercials featuring the Whopper in particular, Burger King tends to heavily emphasize its proportions and colors with a particularly glossy finish. You also find the common addition of fire flickering in the background, all part of the "flame-grilled" mantra the chain espouses. However, customers are often left with something different, including buns that are flattened and with considerably less fillings than the pictures would lead you to believe. And this isn't just online lore — the issue crossed over into the legal realm when 19 individuals in 13 states sued the chain for purportedly misrepresenting the size of its burgers in its ads by around 35%. The case was eventually rejected in a November 2025 ruling, but it did not fall on deaf ears at Burger King, which upgraded the Whopper in 2026 to make it fresher, with a higher-quality bun, and redesigned its box so it wouldn't squash as easily.
Increasing cost of items
The cost of living crisis is looming at the back of our minds, and while fast foods are typically associated with affordability and convenience, their soaring prices are increasingly making them feel like more of a luxury than an accessible staple. Burger King has not been exempt from such concerns, as the chain has seen its items go up in price outside the U.S. too, in part, as a response to the greater costs associated with sourcing its beef and other products. This complaint is particularly common online, where users bemoan what was once perceived as an inexpensive quick fix as something that will almost put you back as much as going to a sit-down restaurant. In November 2026, one customer claimed on Reddit to have dished out $32 for two large Whopper meal deals, while two months before, another Redditor claimed their Double Whopper had put them back around $16. While prices vary considerably by location, it's clear many feel they're paying more than they once did.
Burger King's parent company, Restaurant Brands International Inc., reported an increase in menu prices by low single-digit percentages as a result of the hike in prices and a changing market. The fast food chain, however, has gone to some lengths to avoid losing a large chunk of its more financially limited or money-conscious clientele, offering specific meal promotions, including the $5 Duos and $7 Trios.
Issues with staff
While fast foods like Burger King tend to emphasize more of a "grab-and-go" eating experience than the comfort of a relaxed restaurant stay, the ambiance of any locale matters, and that is heavily impacted by the specific customer service received. A common criticism of Burger King is the temperament and attitude of some of its staffers, who have occasionally been accused of being unhelpful, uncooperative, or even rude, although this is far from a universal trait of all its employees. Indeed, the high-pressure working culture of those behind the counter — who face exorbitant customer volumes, multiple duties, and understaffing — may contribute to more brusque interactions with customers than might be ideal. On ConsumerAffairs, some users reported unpleasant or unproductive interactions with staff when dealing with customers, leading them to prefer ordering with the app rather than dealing with Burger King employees themselves.
Burger King itself acknowledged that the company needed to foster a friendlier, more inviting restaurant environment, with President Tom Curtis noting that thousands of complaints were received regarding poor service and impolite staff (via Burger King Newsroom). It has consequently attempted to provide customers with more avenues to deal with staff interaction problems. The 2026 Your Way Champion program, for instance, allows clients to directly identify a manager to talk to in these circumstances, while providing better resources and training for employees themselves.
Problems with orders and customization requests
"Have It Your Way," Burger King boldly proclaims — except, more often than not, it seems customers aren't getting what they wished (and paid) for. Some of the more frequent frustrations dealt with by the chain's regulars include wrong orders or customization requests that have gone wrong — common issues include missing side dishes or ingredients and additional fillings that were not requested. Sometimes, things have gotten so bad that individuals have called it quits on Burger King altogether, as one customer stated in a December 2025 discussion on Reddit. "I don't eat Burger King anymore not because their food is bad or I had one bad experience," they stated. "[E]very... time I order food there they get my order wrong. It's just small things, wrong burger, no salt on my fries, no hashbrowns with my breakfast when I paid and ordered an extra serving."
For a company built on an ethos of customization and reliability, such accusations are particularly damning, which is why Burger King themselves recognized the concerns and introduced the Your Way Champion initiative in response in July 2026. While this doesn't provide a foolproof safeguard against human error, it is intended to deal with such issues more accurately and efficiently.
Slow service
If there's one thing we're typically expecting with any fast food order, it's for it to live up to its name: we want something quick and palatable to get us the instant fix we're craving. Slow service is particularly detrimental for any such chain, and when it comes to Burger King, the titan has often been accused of leaving its customers waiting for more than ideal when trying to pick up their meal, especially when dealing with drive-thru lines. Part of the problem is operational within restaurants, as staff are often dealing with a mixture of drive-thru, delivery, counter, and mobile orders all at once.
In 2021, the company itself aimed to reformulate part of its menu to help speed up the drive-thru process, with Restaurant Brands International CEO Jose Cil saying that some items would be cut. This came as 2021 reports from the SeeLevel HX study (via PR Newswire) found that average waiting times increased from 356.80 seconds (just below six minutes) the year prior to 382.39 seconds (over six and a half minutes). That said, the slowdown was industry-wide, and Burger King was actually ranked in 2018 by a study in the Quick Service Restaurant magazine as having the fastest wait times of all major drive-thru chains, beating KFC, Dunkin' Donuts, Wendy's, and Taco Bell with an average of around three minutes and 13 seconds, although it eventually dropped to fourth place in 2025 (six minutes and 1 second).
Mobile app technical glitches
Technology tends to fail us when we most need it, and for Burger King's mobile customers, it seems dealing with the app more often creates more problems than it resolves. The chain's own specific app was launched nationwide and internationally in November 2014, after being tested out in the late 2000s and early 2010s. It was intended to make the online ordering experience more seamless, as it would allow users to accrue points through the loyalty program (Royal Perks) as well as put in their orders and scroll through all the available discounts.
However, it seems it hasn't always been making life easier for its customers, as common complaints include in-app glitches, offers and rewards not working, and payments not going through as intended. Some of these technical issues may be linked to the device or internet connection, granted, but it seems clients have been having some trouble redeeming their points, which is why some have recommended trying the website itself.
Part of the problem also boils down to Burger King's own rules on its loyalty points and how they can be used. The Royal Perks system is such that members can only have access to a single free-item reward in every transaction, with a one-hour waiting period before they can use another. This is also the case in promotional offers and can become quite a challenge when attempting to place larger orders, such as for groups or families, especially in the midst of a glitch-prone online ordering process.
Menu items missing
Know that old trope of the McDonald's soft-serve ice cream machine somehow always being mysteriously broken? Turns out this criticism affects Burger King, too. It seems the issue often boils down to the machines requiring specific cleaning cycles and being susceptible to certain mechanical errors, which can leave them unused for a while, especially as staff shortages can accentuate the issue further. One Redditor reported in July 2026 that they headed to the same Burger King location multiple times — and found the ice cream machine broken at every visit. And ice cream lovers aren't the only ones commonly aggrieved when dealing with Burger King — complaints on ConsumerAffairs reviews show that customers often find themselves paying for a specific menu item or beverage only to find it unavailable. Even worse, some report that their specific order can get replaced with another one without the customer's own consent.
The issue becomes even more salient when orders are handled through the mobile app, since payments may have gone through prior to the restaurant's confirmation, and customers can find themselves waiting for their meal at home for significant amounts of time before finding their order cancelled, incomplete, or substituted.
Refund challenges
Last but definitely not least, if you're a Burger King customer met by one of the many above issues, it's possible there might not be much you can do about it. Indeed, people have often reported issues with refunds and processing complaints when something has gone wrong with their order. For instance, some diners reported that Burger King would offer loyalty points or coupons in lieu of direct refunds, although experiences on this front have varied from location to location. Online reviews, however, suggest that this isn't solely a one-off issue. In May 2025, a Redditor claimed that they had received the entirely wrong order, but that they were solely offered coupons in return, which some even quipped was a better experience that they'd had in the first place. "[Y]ou're lucky to get the coupons," one commentator responded. "Their customer service [sucks]."
As for Burger King's own standard refund policy, the company divides the protocol for in-person restaurant orders and those done digitally, either through the dedicated app or another delivery service. For instance, customers are encouraged to directly approach the specific establishment at hand when it comes to in-person or drive-thru orders gone wrong, while any digital transaction typically involves BK Guest Care. It's clear the company has been aware of these complaints, as the Your Way Champion initiative was launched to help disgruntled clients navigate refunds more easily, while the Whopper Guarantee also offers the burger for free in such cases. That said, refunds are not always a given, and personal experiences are very often case-dependent.