Fried chicken is often the yardstick by which customers judge fast food chains. If a restaurant can nail a perfectly crisp, bubbling batter with the right amount of seasoning, a not-too-thick crust, and juicy meat, it's generally an indicator of all-round cookery chops. In the case of Church's Texas Chicken, however, a vocal group of diners claim the fried item completely misses the mark.

The most common criticism patrons level against Church's is that its chicken is flavorless. Some Reddit users rank it dead last when set against the likes of Popeyes, KFC, and Chick-fil-A, while others suggest there's just "zero seasoning in [the] breading."

The general consensus is that the quality has fallen off in recent years, too, which some chatroom sleuths attribute to Church's ditching its double marinade. "It seems like they dropped one or both of them somewhere around the time they rebranded themselves as 'Texas Chicken' [in 2019]," wrote another Reddit user. Other would-be chicken detectives point to the pieces of meat getting smaller while the fry technique and cook times stay the same, resulting in overcooked, stingy portions.