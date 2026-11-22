This Popular Chain Keeps Getting Complaints About Its Fried Chicken
Fried chicken is often the yardstick by which customers judge fast food chains. If a restaurant can nail a perfectly crisp, bubbling batter with the right amount of seasoning, a not-too-thick crust, and juicy meat, it's generally an indicator of all-round cookery chops. In the case of Church's Texas Chicken, however, a vocal group of diners claim the fried item completely misses the mark.
The most common criticism patrons level against Church's is that its chicken is flavorless. Some Reddit users rank it dead last when set against the likes of Popeyes, KFC, and Chick-fil-A, while others suggest there's just "zero seasoning in [the] breading."
The general consensus is that the quality has fallen off in recent years, too, which some chatroom sleuths attribute to Church's ditching its double marinade. "It seems like they dropped one or both of them somewhere around the time they rebranded themselves as 'Texas Chicken' [in 2019]," wrote another Reddit user. Other would-be chicken detectives point to the pieces of meat getting smaller while the fry technique and cook times stay the same, resulting in overcooked, stingy portions.
It's not all bad press for Church's
Despite the naysayers, Church's Texas Chicken does have loyal customers (some of whom are on our staff). Over on Reddit, one user balanced out the fried chicken trashing by suggesting that while the food is hit-or-miss, it offers good value: "Sometimes you can get really good deals like the 8-piece for $5," they wrote. Even the chain's standard Texas 2PC Feast is competitively priced at $3.99 (depending on location). It comes with either a chicken leg and thigh or two tenders, plus a choice of dipping sauce and a scratch-made Honey-Butter Biscuit.
Devoted Church's fans may also argue that pitting the Texas joint against the likes of KFC is unfair. One customer on Quora suggested Church's fried fare is more akin to soul food with "no ... additions. Just real fried chicken." They added, "I happen to love it plain, hot and delicious."
To get the most out of your Church's order, consider getting the wings — folks online claim they're cut differently than at other fast food chains and include some extra breast meat. Another diner hack saw TikTok reviewer Keith Lee give the original drumsticks a whopping 9.3 out of 10. They awarded the top-tier rating after slathering the chicken in honey, drizzling it with pepper juice, and dunking it in Church's gravy. The spicy thigh variation was even better: "For fast food chicken this might be a 10 ... I wouldn't fix a single thing about that" Lee proclaimed.