Trader Joe's is often thought of as a haven for uncommon snacks and high-quality prepared meals for its legions of fans. While the beef selection doesn't receive the same level of acclaim, the store offers a nice assortment of popular steak cuts. To this end, we're singling out Trader Joe's Choice Premium Angus Beef Flank, Beef Rib Eye, and Beef Filet Mignon steaks for your consideration. Customers online consistently praise these cuts for quality and value. As for their affordability, these selections also encompass a range of price points to accommodate lots of budgets (though keep in mind that specific dollar amounts are likely to vary).

Notably, the steaks on our list are USDA Choice grade. Folks looking for the fattiest cuts might point out that Prime beef would have more generous marbling (i.e., the intramuscular fat that infuses the meat with flavor and juiciness as it melts down). However, Choice grade meat is still decently marbled, highly flavorful, and a lot more affordable. It's more accessible too, as an estimated 3% of the American beef supply qualifies as Prime. Along with marbling, the color and thickness of the beef are important factors to consider when trying to pick the best steak at a grocery store.