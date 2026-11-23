3 Trader Joe's Steaks Worth Buying In 2026
Trader Joe's is often thought of as a haven for uncommon snacks and high-quality prepared meals for its legions of fans. While the beef selection doesn't receive the same level of acclaim, the store offers a nice assortment of popular steak cuts. To this end, we're singling out Trader Joe's Choice Premium Angus Beef Flank, Beef Rib Eye, and Beef Filet Mignon steaks for your consideration. Customers online consistently praise these cuts for quality and value. As for their affordability, these selections also encompass a range of price points to accommodate lots of budgets (though keep in mind that specific dollar amounts are likely to vary).
Notably, the steaks on our list are USDA Choice grade. Folks looking for the fattiest cuts might point out that Prime beef would have more generous marbling (i.e., the intramuscular fat that infuses the meat with flavor and juiciness as it melts down). However, Choice grade meat is still decently marbled, highly flavorful, and a lot more affordable. It's more accessible too, as an estimated 3% of the American beef supply qualifies as Prime. Along with marbling, the color and thickness of the beef are important factors to consider when trying to pick the best steak at a grocery store.
Choice Premium Angus Beef Flank Steak
Retailing for $16.99 a pound, Trader Joe's Choice Premium Angus Beef Flank Steak has been highlighted by customers as a tasty and reliable dinnertime option. Exhibit A: When a Redditor asked if any of the store's steaks are worth buying, flank steak got frequent mentions. One person found that it was a cut above the beef they bought at a different store. The customer explained that they "got a flank steak from Publix and it was tough and chewy. The difference was stark." A commenter who compared Trader Joe's offering to a more expensive Whole Foods version said it was "not noticeably different."
Lean but with an intensely beefy flavor, this cut can be a satisfying meal if you treat it right. When it comes to the best way to cook a flank steak, it loves high heat and a brisk cooking time. Also, steaks with less fat should be cut against the grain, as this technique results in a more tender bite. As for accompaniments, Trader Joe's Chimichurri Sauce adds a bright, herbaceous flavor to beef and pairs well with other dishes. As one Redditor put it, "I almost always have this at home. It goes with soooo many things."
Beef Rib Eye Steak
According to various customers online, Trader Joe's Beef Rib Eye Steak strikes a nice balance between quality and value. "I actually had their ribeye for the first time last week and it was amazing," exclaimed a Redditor, "definitely on the list for the next time I go to TJ's!" We also named the rib eye the number one selection in our ranking of Trader Joe's steaks from worst to best. As for the price, a shopper on Facebook shared a picture of their steak and boasted, "A $14 ribeye from Trader Joe's. I almost paid 40 bucks for ribeye at Kowalski's." We should mention that the steak is currently priced higher at our local Trader Joe's ($18.99 per pound), but it's still a good bargain for a fine hunk of beef.
Rib eyes are beloved among steak aficionados due to their plentiful marbling and meaty flavor. When buying the steak at Trader Joe's, be on the look for the chain's Roasted Potatoes with Peppers & Onions. These pre-cut, pre-cooked frozen veggies make a great hearty side for rib eyes. You can also create an authentic steakhouse experience with a creamed spinach recipe. This classic dish could provide a contrast to the rich, savory flavor of the meat.
Beef Filet Mignon Steak
A coveted cut of steak to be sure, filet mignons are adored for their velvety textures and rich, buttery flavors. It also has a reputation for being quite costly, and Trader Joe's Beef Filet Mignon is the most expensive steak on our list at $27.99 a pound. Elevated price tag aside, shoppers have lots of nice things to say about this fancy cut. "The filet mignon is BOMB. so freaking good," proclaimed a commenter on Reddit. Another user on the platform said, "I was genuinely surprised at how good they were! Just the right size filet too imo."
While it may come as a surprise given how tender and tasty it is, filet mignon is actually considered a lean cut because it's relatively light on marbling. However, Trader Joe's makes sure its offering is juicy and flavorful by sourcing beef from corn-finished cattle, which tends to have better marbling than meat that comes from exclusively grass-fed cows. While that section of the animal is undeniably delicious on its own, cooking the beef with butter and herbs is the trick to making filet mignon taste even better. It just so happens that TJ's carries a readymade Butter with Parmesan, Garlic & Herb, which could make a perfect accent for steak dinners.