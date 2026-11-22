Dunkin' offers much more than donuts and coffee nowadays. The chain is equally famous for its breakfast sandwiches, which come with an array of breads and toppings for every craving. To find out which is most worth the buy, Mashed contributor Scott Harris-King ranked six Dunkin' breakfast sandwiches according to taste, texture, mouthfeel, and nutrition. The winner? The maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwich.

The handheld stars maple sugar-seasoned bacon, egg, and white cheddar cheese on a butter croissant. It first launched in 2017 as part of the fall menu; Dunkin' has brought back a slew of pumpkin and maple fan-favorites for several seasonal runs since. Harris-King enjoyed its balanced flavor and texture. "The maple sugar bacon was both more flavorful [than sausage] and had a more complex flavor profile, mixing sweet, salty, and a satisfying umami bomb. It also provided textural contrast with the softness of the egg, while the saltiness cut through the richness of the cheese," he writes. Even the unexpected slight char on the croissant added to its overall taste.

The autumn darling beat out several year-round options, like the sourdough breakfast sandwich, grilled cheese, and sausage, egg, and cheese croissant. While Harris-King applauded Dunkin's English muffin and bagel for their freshness, both croissant options took first and second place. Before you order your own, know that the sandwich's other components are always available, so feel free to try the limited-time maple sugar Snackin' Bacon solo before committing to the sammy.