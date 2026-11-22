This Is The Hands-Down Best Breakfast Sandwich You Can Order At Dunkin'
Dunkin' offers much more than donuts and coffee nowadays. The chain is equally famous for its breakfast sandwiches, which come with an array of breads and toppings for every craving. To find out which is most worth the buy, Mashed contributor Scott Harris-King ranked six Dunkin' breakfast sandwiches according to taste, texture, mouthfeel, and nutrition. The winner? The maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwich.
The handheld stars maple sugar-seasoned bacon, egg, and white cheddar cheese on a butter croissant. It first launched in 2017 as part of the fall menu; Dunkin' has brought back a slew of pumpkin and maple fan-favorites for several seasonal runs since. Harris-King enjoyed its balanced flavor and texture. "The maple sugar bacon was both more flavorful [than sausage] and had a more complex flavor profile, mixing sweet, salty, and a satisfying umami bomb. It also provided textural contrast with the softness of the egg, while the saltiness cut through the richness of the cheese," he writes. Even the unexpected slight char on the croissant added to its overall taste.
The autumn darling beat out several year-round options, like the sourdough breakfast sandwich, grilled cheese, and sausage, egg, and cheese croissant. While Harris-King applauded Dunkin's English muffin and bagel for their freshness, both croissant options took first and second place. Before you order your own, know that the sandwich's other components are always available, so feel free to try the limited-time maple sugar Snackin' Bacon solo before committing to the sammy.
Customers love Dunkin's maple bacon handheld
Some feel Dunkin' does breakfast better than Starbucks due to its larger sandwiches and lower prices. Pricing varies by location, but the chain's maple sugar bacon sandwich costs about $5.59. It contains 560 calories, 36 grams of fat, 38 grams of carbs, 9 grams of sugar, and 21 grams of protein without modifications. The fall lineup is currently still available alongside the holiday menu.
Countless customers agree with Scott Harris-King's assessment of the ever-returning handheld. "The maple bacon sandwich is the best fast food breakfast sandwich ... The croissant is buttered perfectly, and the bacon has a great sweet flavor without it being cloyingly sweet," one Reddit user says. "It's usually my go-to when I order a breakfast sandwich from Dunkin'. I wish Dunkin' had it all year," a commenter replies. "Delicious. 9/10 for me when it's fresh and hot. I look forward to this time of year when Dunkin' has them!" another commenter wrote on a YouTube review.
Like Harris-King, some fans swear by Dunkin's croissants. That said, you can swap it for several bagels, an English muffin, or sourdough bread. You can also opt for American cheese over white cheddar. To add a condiment to the sandwich, request a side of ketchup or even avocado spread; they'll add contrasting tang and vegetal nuance, respectively, to the sweet-and-savory sandwich. Pair it with hash browns, Munchkins, or coffee.