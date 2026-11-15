6 Dunkin' Donuts Breakfast Sandwiches, Ranked From Worst To Best

Back in 2019, Dunkin' Donuts shocked the world when it changed its name after nearly 70 years to just Dunkin'. The reason was pretty simple: The chain wanted people to know that it wasn't only about donuts anymore. Beyond the donuts and coffee, Dunkin' now offers a whole array of foodstuffs, including a line of breakfast sandwiches that provide savory options for those who want a little bit more than straight-up sugary sweetness in the a.m.

But which breakfast sandwich should you get? It's a more complicated question than it seems. At first blush, the fact that Dunkin' focuses on a handful of styles suggests that it should be simple. Each item, though, can be ordered with your choice of bread, ranging from bagels and English muffins to croissants. The chain also offers "all-day" sandwich options, but given that these are available during breakfast, and breakfast is also served all day at most locations, the distinction between the two categories is difficult to parse.

This is where I come in. To determine which Dunkin' breakfast sandwiches are the best, I have conducted a scientific sandwich study, devouring one representative example of each type. So which is the top of the crop? And are any good enough to justify the name change, or should the chain just go back to donuts? Let's refresh the classic Dunkin' slogan because "It's time to make the breakfast sandwiches."