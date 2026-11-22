Make Ground Beef Burgers More Flavorful With This Packet Seasoning
Premixed seasonings can be a timesaving hack for packing your ground beef with plenty of flavor without having to make your own blend. Basic store burger seasoning blends generally start with the same main ingredients. Onion and garlic powder, smoked paprika, and some salt and pepper create a symphony of flavors that make ground beef shine. But if you're looking for something a bit different, opt for a packet of instant ramen seasoning instead. The end result are burgers that are full of flavor, and a little unexpected.
Instant ramen seasoning packets are formulated in different ways, some with enough ingredients to fill a standard spice cabinet. The foundation is the same as most burger seasonings, just with a little more pizzaz. There's onion and garlic powder, as well as dehydrated herbs like chives, cilantro, salt and pepper, and celery powder. The packets also often contain things like chili powder, powdered chicken, and dehydrated soy sauce. Some have additions like curry powder or mushroom extract, plus preservatives and additives like caramel color, maltodextrin, and anti-caking agents like silicon dioxide. All of that together creates an umami-rich, ultra convenient burger spice blend.
Use instant ramen seasoning just like you would any other seasoning packet. Mix it into the raw ground beef as you're forming the patties or directly on top of raw, formed patties before they are cooked. Then they're ready for the grill.
These toppings are on-theme for burgers made with Asian-inspired seasonings
The best burger toppings for a standard hamburger will dress up a patty made with a packet of ramen seasoning. But you could lean also into the flavors you've already incorporated with add-ons that come from the Asian culinary world. Condiments like hoisin ketchup, chili garlic mayo, and Korean barbecue sauce would continue to shape the flavor profile of the burger in the direction of Asian fusion. Toppings like Kimchi slaw and pickled daikon will add a tangy and crunchy Korean-inspired note. Finish the burger with fresh herbs common in Asian cuisine like cilantro, mint, Thai basil, and coriander.
Out of burger buns? Try ramen instead — and yes, we're talking about using the noodles from the same instant ramen package that housed the seasoning packet (you didn't think we'd suggest tossing them, did you?). For this unique idea, you can thank Japanese-American chef and blogger Keizo Shimamoto. In 2013, Shimamoto introduced the world to what's now known as the ramen burger. It features a beef patty in a soy sauce glaze with arugula and scallions between two rounds of ramen noodles that are cooked, formed into the shape of burger buns, and then seared in sesame until crispy.