Premixed seasonings can be a timesaving hack for packing your ground beef with plenty of flavor without having to make your own blend. Basic store burger seasoning blends generally start with the same main ingredients. Onion and garlic powder, smoked paprika, and some salt and pepper create a symphony of flavors that make ground beef shine. But if you're looking for something a bit different, opt for a packet of instant ramen seasoning instead. The end result are burgers that are full of flavor, and a little unexpected.

Instant ramen seasoning packets are formulated in different ways, some with enough ingredients to fill a standard spice cabinet. The foundation is the same as most burger seasonings, just with a little more pizzaz. There's onion and garlic powder, as well as dehydrated herbs like chives, cilantro, salt and pepper, and celery powder. The packets also often contain things like chili powder, powdered chicken, and dehydrated soy sauce. Some have additions like curry powder or mushroom extract, plus preservatives and additives like caramel color, maltodextrin, and anti-caking agents like silicon dioxide. All of that together creates an umami-rich, ultra convenient burger spice blend.

Use instant ramen seasoning just like you would any other seasoning packet. Mix it into the raw ground beef as you're forming the patties or directly on top of raw, formed patties before they are cooked. Then they're ready for the grill.