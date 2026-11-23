Taco Bell Lovers Say This Affordable Option May Be The Most Underrated Menu Item
When it comes to fast food, more expensive and elaborate doesn't always mean the most satisfying. While Taco Bell has no shortage of said offerings, including its bestsellers Crunchwrap Supreme, Cheesy Gordita Crunch, and the Chalupa Supreme, one of the most underrated fan-favorite items is the simple Cheesy Bean and Rice burrito. Despite its simple-yet-delectable flavor profile, this burrito tends to be overlooked in favor of some of the chain's more attention-grabbing items. Introduced in 2015, the satiating and affordable burrito (it's $1.49) combines the chain's seasoned rice, refried beans, nacho cheese sauce, and creamy jalapeňo sauce on top of a soft flour tortilla. With 9 grams of protein for one serving, the burrito makes for a filling snack, but you can also double up for a full meal.
Fans seem to agree, as in many Reddit threads asking for underrated Taco Bell items, they have mentioned this menu item. Answering the thread's question, one user said, "The cheesy bean and rice burrito. So humble but so filling," to which another directly replied, "One of my favorites. Used to just add like ten of them on to my order when I had roommates and we'd snack on them for days after."
Want to up the ante on this affordable offering? Here's how
Beyond the pocket-friendly price tag, the beauty of Taco Bell's Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito is how simple it is. Yes, we might've given it a mid-level ranking when discussing Taco Bell's popular menu items from worst to best for said reason, but its simplicity is what makes it easily customizable — and there are many ways to do so. Want a gourmet version of your Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito? Ask for it to be grilled. The burrito is put in a press and is warmed up on both sides, crisping up the tortilla and adding extra texture to your meal. The best part? There's no extra charge; all you have to do is ask for it to be grilled if in person or select the "make it grilled" option in the app under "make it your own."
For even more texture, one of our favorite ordering tips to get the best Taco Bell burrito is to add Fiesta Strips. They're multi-colored fried tortilla strips, which help balance out the texture from the soft rice and beans. "Red strips add a textural improvement to nearly every item on the menu," one Reddit user wrote.
Of course, you can always add additional ingredient upgrades, including pico de gallo, jalapeňo peppers, and purple cabbage, to build your burrito to your liking. So the next time you're looking for a quick bite that is equal parts filling and affordable, open up your Taco Bell app and get to ordering.