Beyond the pocket-friendly price tag, the beauty of Taco Bell's Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito is how simple it is. Yes, we might've given it a mid-level ranking when discussing Taco Bell's popular menu items from worst to best for said reason, but its simplicity is what makes it easily customizable — and there are many ways to do so. Want a gourmet version of your Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito? Ask for it to be grilled. The burrito is put in a press and is warmed up on both sides, crisping up the tortilla and adding extra texture to your meal. The best part? There's no extra charge; all you have to do is ask for it to be grilled if in person or select the "make it grilled" option in the app under "make it your own."

For even more texture, one of our favorite ordering tips to get the best Taco Bell burrito is to add Fiesta Strips. They're multi-colored fried tortilla strips, which help balance out the texture from the soft rice and beans. "Red strips add a textural improvement to nearly every item on the menu," one Reddit user wrote.

Of course, you can always add additional ingredient upgrades, including pico de gallo, jalapeňo peppers, and purple cabbage, to build your burrito to your liking. So the next time you're looking for a quick bite that is equal parts filling and affordable, open up your Taco Bell app and get to ordering.