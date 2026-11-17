The Worst Craft Lager Beer
We love a good pairing and will even quench our curiosity by trying an unlikely match-up. However, not all collaborations are a hit, such as El Segundo Steve Austin's Broken Skull Lager. An indie craft brewery, part of LA's dynamic beer scene, partnered with a WWE Hall of Famer on a lager –- what could go wrong? Well, in a recent round-up ranking of 13 craft lager beers, we dubbed Stone Cold Steve Austin's collaborative beer with El Segundo Brewing Co. — Broken Skull Lager — as the worst. While acknowledging how much we wanted the retired pro wrestling icon's beer to be good, the label mattered more than the taste. "It just wasn't very good," said our reviewer.
Even though Broken Skull Lager was flavorful, its flavor notes held no harmony and were all over the place competing with each other. Our reviewer highlighted its inconspicuous honey-like sweetness being enveloped by disproportionate bitterness akin to excessive lemon rind. "Its sweetness was insufficient, and that bitterness felt extreme for an otherwise sweet beer," explained our taste tester. "Plus, its color was an awkward combination of light and hazy, whereas its body was unnecessarily fizzy."
What beer fans think of El Segundo Steve Austin's Broken Skull lager
Although Broken Skull Lager was the only beer among the 13 our reviewer had a hard time drinking, customer reviews offered a stark contrast in perspective (and palate). BeerAdvocate.com labeled it as "very good" with a score of 85. One reviewer wrote, "This was about as good as I could have hoped. Just an excellent lager. Will be getting much more of this." Another beer fan landed somewhere between our negative verdict and BeerAdvocate's high praise, commenting, "Well, it's an American lager alright. I'll admit the name caught my attention, but it doesn't have much going on and is a bit boring. One is enough."
Broken Skull Lager sits at 4.8% ABV and is brewed with 100% Contessa hops and American-grown malted barley. The beer is currently distributed across roughly 24 states, including California, Texas, Ohio, New York, Illinois, Florida, and Arizona. It's sold in a standard 4-pack of 16-ounce cans ranging from $12.99 to $15.99 at major grocers, liquor chains, and online craft beer retailers, such as Total Wine & More, ShopWineDirect, BevMo!, and more.