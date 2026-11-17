We love a good pairing and will even quench our curiosity by trying an unlikely match-up. However, not all collaborations are a hit, such as El Segundo Steve Austin's Broken Skull Lager. An indie craft brewery, part of LA's dynamic beer scene, partnered with a WWE Hall of Famer on a lager –- what could go wrong? Well, in a recent round-up ranking of 13 craft lager beers, we dubbed Stone Cold Steve Austin's collaborative beer with El Segundo Brewing Co. — Broken Skull Lager — as the worst. While acknowledging how much we wanted the retired pro wrestling icon's beer to be good, the label mattered more than the taste. "It just wasn't very good," said our reviewer.

Even though Broken Skull Lager was flavorful, its flavor notes held no harmony and were all over the place competing with each other. Our reviewer highlighted its inconspicuous honey-like sweetness being enveloped by disproportionate bitterness akin to excessive lemon rind. "Its sweetness was insufficient, and that bitterness felt extreme for an otherwise sweet beer," explained our taste tester. "Plus, its color was an awkward combination of light and hazy, whereas its body was unnecessarily fizzy."