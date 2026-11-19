The Complete Ranking Of McDonald's Chicken Items
McDonald's may be best known as the world's largest burger chain, but it has also been offering up a variety of chicken options on its menu for over 45 years. The McChicken was first advertised way back in 1980, but it was the introduction of Chicken McNuggets in 1983 that truly launched McDonald's as a top chicken vendor.
But McDonald's chicken offerings aren't limited to just the McChicken and McNuggets. While the restaurant's menu has changed many times over the decades, and limited time or regional options — like the Chicken Big Mac – regularly appear and disappear, at the core of the McDonald's chicken menu is a bounteous list of fowl. From strips to wraps to sandwiches, no matter how you like your poultry, McDonald's probably has something for you.
Which begs the question: Which of the many McDonald's chicken dishes is the best? If you're hankering for a hunk of white meat, which McDonald's chicken menu options are a good bet, and which should be avoided? That's where I come in. I've sampled every single chicken option available on my local McDonald's menu and I've scientifically ranked them to help you decide which chicken meal you should order. So if the thought of choosing your favorite has you running around like a chicken with its head cut off, don't worry, because I've got the ultimate McDonald's chicken pecking order for you right here.
10. Spicy Snack Wrap
Let's get this out of the way first: McDonald's Snack Wraps are just chicken strips plopped in a tortilla. There's nothing inherently wrong about that. But if you order a McDonald's Snack Wrap, you should go into it knowing that it's the kind of dish a hungry nine-year-old would toss together while playing Minecraft. It's essentially the McDonald's equivalent of Lunchables.
As to how good it actually is, that's going to depend on how much you enjoy McDonald's Spicy Pepper sauce. While I personally found the flavor to be nice at first, it was just too strong. In fact, the only thing I could taste was the sauce. It was so forward, and so spicy, and there was so much of it, that I could literally have been eating anything. An old shoe? A cardboard box? A stack of unused McDonald's Monopoly game pieces? If I hadn't seen the McCrispy strip with my own eyes, I would have had no idea what was in the tortilla. The Spicy Pepper sauce obliterated every other taste.
Perhaps that was due in part to construction. I noticed that, compared to the Ranch Snack Wrap that I ordered at the same time, the Spicy Snack Wrap came with both less cheese and less lettuce. Intentional or not, the result was a dish that had one flavor note — Spicy Pepper sauce — and nothing else. Even if I were nine, I would have still been disappointed with this one.
9. McCrispy
The best part of the McCrispy is the bun. Using a fresh and fluffy potato roll elevated the dish above where it would have been with just a standard, run of the mill McDonald's burger bun. It helped give the sandwich a nice heft and weight, not just in the hand, but in my belly once I had eaten it. Good job, McDonald's — nice bun.
Any time you eat a sandwich and end up heaping praise on the bun, though, there's probably an issue. The chicken should be the star of a chicken sandwich. Sadly, though, the McCrispy patty itself came up short. Yes, the coating on the fried chicken lived up to its name, with the crispy crunch giving each bite a nice textural contrast to the potato roll. And while the seasoning on that crispy exterior was mild and could have been amped up a notch or two, it was still tasty enough.
The meat itself, however, was too dry. And since it didn't come with any kind of sauce, there was no real relief to the dryness. Instead, the only topping I got was a single wee pickle slice. I suppose the acid from the pickle is meant to cut through whatever sauce you end up adding for moisture, but one sad and lonely pickle slice felt less like a well thought out counterbalance to the chicken and more like abject surrender. Adding sauce is a must for this, making it more of a DIY project than a meal.
8. Chicken McNuggets
Biting into a Chicken McNugget is like stepping into a time machine. With just one bite, I found myself whisked away to the distant past, floated on the wind of nostalgia to my own childhood. Even just the smell of the McNuggets was enough to conjure up a host of feelings, impressions, and memories of days gone by.
Nostalgia is a powerful thing. But does it make for a satisfying meal? Setting aside the way McNuggets had rewired my childhood brain, I found the flavor of the McNuggets to be just so-so. While the seasoning on the breading is inoffensive enough, the flavor could easily have been ratcheted up a notch or two. As for the meat, I found it to be a bit dry. Of course, half the fun of eating McNuggets is choosing an accompanying sauce that matches your personality and then dipping the nuggets, which is a nice interactive element. It's also necessary, though, to give the McNuggets some desperately needed moisture.
The dipping sauce can, however, have an oversized impact on nutrition. One nice thing about ordering McNuggets is that the option to order them in batches of four, six, 10, 20, or 40 allows for easy portion control for people watching calories. Just be aware that a single packet of sauce can run up to 110 calories, nearly the equivalent of three McNuggets, meaning your calorie count can balloon quickly if you dip a lot. Your waist may pay the price for nostalgia.
7. Hot n' Spicy McChicken
The McChicken has been a McDonald's menu staple for decades. These days it has maybe been a bit overshadowed by the ascension of its bigger and more expensive cousin, the McCrispy. So does the old-school McChicken still have a place in today's world?
One way that McDonald's has tried to gussy up this fading rose is by adding the Hot 'n Spicy option, which is essentially just a regular McChicken with some spicy seasoning added to the patty. I found the spice level of the Hot 'n Spicy McChicken to be more complementary to the overall sandwich than the overwhelming flavor-killer of the Spicy Snack Wrap, which may be a function of the spice coming from the breading rather than an added sauce. Having said that, the sandwich does still come with mayonnaise, and mine had just way too much of it. When I didn't get a bite that was drowning in mayo, it was a nice bite, but I had to really hunt for it.
Unfortunately, I also had to hunt for the chicken itself, as the patty was small and flat, like a spicy sand dollar. It would have been nice if McDonald's had given the chicken as much care and thought as the breading, and having more chicken would have helped the meat-to-mayo ratio as well.
6. Ranch Snack Wrap
Freed from the overwhelming blanket of hot sauce that smothered my Spicy Snack Wrap, the Ranch Snack Wrap provided me with a more balanced eating experience that allowed me to better appreciate each individual element in the dish. First and foremost: the McCrispy chicken strip that forms the center of the snack wrap concept. The strip was well cooked, with a nicely crunchy and well seasoned exterior that complemented the white meat inside.
There was also enough of that meat that I felt like I was actually eating, you know, chicken. That's not always the case with fast food chicken dishes, but the balance of flavors in the Ranch Snack Wrap was calibrated well enough to let some of the actual chicken flavor shine through. This was helped by the ranch sauce itself, which was tangy without overpowering the rest of the dish.
The shredded lettuce gave a bit more of a textural boost, but otherwise felt beside the point. It felt like a token nod to the concept of nutrition, but a handful of lettuce chunks wasn't going to fool me into thinking I ordered a healthy option. That gig was up when I consented to eat fried chicken covered in cheese in the first place. Overall, the Ranch Snack Wrap was fine if not exceptional; perhaps a little more attention to the preparation of the tortilla, like a fresh sear, might have elevated it.
5. Spicy McCrispy
There's a science to making the perfect sandwich. Among the most important factors are the ratios. You want the sandwich to be symmetrical: Too much bread, or too much meat, or too much or too little of any one thing can make the entire sandwich lopsided both literally and figuratively.
Conceptually, McDonald's Spicy McCrispy is extremely similar to the Hot n' Spicy McChicken, or even the Spicy Snack Wrap. But when I sampled the Spicy McCrispy, I discovered the difference between concept and execution. The Spicy McCrispy, unlike those other two options, got the ratios right. Yes, there was still a strong swatch of spicy sauce that provided the main flavor note. But the McCrispy patty was notably larger than the McChicken patty, while the fluffy potato roll was also bigger than both the McChicken bun and the Spicy Snack Wrap tortilla. The result was a balanced package of ingredients that could stand up to the spicy sauce and even complement it.
The only bum note was the pointless inclusion of the vestigial pickle. This time I got three little slices of pickle, each barely bigger than a quarter. McDonald's should either commit to the bit and add some appreciable amount of pickle, or just leave it off entirely. Other than that misstep, though, the Spicy McCrispy was good.
4. McChicken
The McChicken is a classic for a good reason: it just works. There's nothing particularly innovative or showy about the McChicken, just basic, solid construction. Sometimes that's all you need, and that's the case here, as the simple setup — a chicken patty, some lettuce, and mayo on a basic bun — leads to a satisfying and composed meal.
At least, it did for me. There could, of course, be some variance from one McChicken to the next, so I must note that for whatever reason, the McChicken I received had a noticeably larger chicken patty than the Hot 'n Spicy McChicken I ordered at the exact same time. Whether this was simple random variance or some side effect of the Hot n' Spicy patty having different breading, I'm not sure. But the larger patty was welcome, as it allowed the natural chicken flavor of the patty to shine through the whole bite. It was good to eat a chicken sandwich that tasted like chicken instead of being overpowered by other additions.
3. McCrispy Strips
McDonald's knows what they have with McCrispy Strips. They're McNuggets for adults. Chomping through a three-piece McCrispy Strips order, I had the same fun, dynamic eating experience as I once had as a kid with McNuggets, only elevated. The crunchy, savory coating of the McCrispy added more interesting textural and flavor notes, while the larger chicken strip made for a more satisfying and filling dinner. And I still had the interactive fun of customizing the dish by selecting an array of sauces and dipping to my heart's content.
Yes, the strips are still a bit dry and need that sauce in order to be a complete entree. But the McCrispy Strips don't need all the distracting bells and whistles added by the Snack Wrap package. Chucking a McCrispy Strip into a tortilla with some lettuce and cheese denigrates both burritos and the simple appeal of the strips themselves as well. Sometimes just letting a thing be what it is provides the best outcome. McCrispy Strips don't need improving. They just need eating.
2. Spicy Deluxe McCrispy
When I first inspected my Spicy Deluxe McCrispy sandwich, I have to admit I was skeptical. Not of the sandwich itself as much as the marketing of it. What exactly makes the Spicy Deluxe McCrispy so "deluxe" compared to the regular Spicy McCrispy? The only apparent differences are the inclusion of shredded lettuce and replacing the pickles with roma tomatoes. Sure, the pickles on the Spicy McCrispy seemed completely pointless, but does swapping them out for some tomato slices really deserve the "deluxe" tag?
Surprisingly, the answer was yes. It's true that my Spicy Deluxe McCrispy didn't look much like the photo on the McDonald's menu; rather than three robust slices of tomato, I got two sad little nubbins that seemed completely lost in a veritable sea of Spicy Pepper Sauce. But that turned out to be enough. While there was a bit too much sauce, the sweetness and acid provided by the tomatoes helped balance and cut through the spice.
I do with that there had been slightly more tomato and slightly less sauce so I could get more truly composed bites. Some of the meal was still slanted a bit too much towards spice. But there was enough good eating to justify ordering this one — and to earn that "Deluxe" designation.
1. Deluxe McCrispy
If you're looking for a proper chicken sandwich, the Deluxe McCrispy provides. Like the Spicy Deluxe McCrispy, the Deluxe McCrispy rises above the basic McCrispy sandwiches through the replacement of the pointless pickles with roma tomatoes, as well as a superabundance of shredded lettuce.
Where the Deluxe McCrispy really outshines all the other McDonald's chicken offerings, though, is in the composed nature of each bite. There's a good balance of flavors and textures, from the softness of the bun and the crispness of the lettuce to the crunchy exterior of the chicken. The chicken isn't just elevated by the crispy and savory coating, though. The McCrispy patty is also significantly thicker than the McChicken patty, allowing the chicken to be the main star of the sandwich.
Add in a fresh, pillowy, tasty potato roll and the sweetly acidic squirt of the roma tomatoes cutting through the complementary mayo and you have a sandwich that is more than the sum of its parts. It helped that I got more tomato on this than on the Spicy Deluxe McCrispy. But all I can say is: Winner, winner, chicken dinner.
Methodology
I started my survey of every McDonald's chicken dish by firstly determining which chicken dishes were available in my region. According to the official McDonald's online menu, I had access to every item on the full menu at the time of publication. It should be noted, however, that the chain often offers regional or limited time chicken dishes, so the options available to you may differ.
I then ordered and sampled all 10 of the dishes available to me at the time. I ordered these with no alterations or special requests, and I also didn't request any changes or corrections after the fact. I also did not inform the restaurant that these items were being ordered for review, as I wanted to make sure the dishes were representative of a typical McDonald's dining experience. While some variation in preparation across locations is to be expected, what I received is indicative of what you can reasonably expect to receive yourself if you order the same dishes.
Upon sampling each dish, I then rated each in terms of taste, composition, dryness and mouthfeel, and nutrition. Adding up the totals for these subscores provided an overall rating score for each dish, and thus the final rankings.