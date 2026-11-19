McDonald's may be best known as the world's largest burger chain, but it has also been offering up a variety of chicken options on its menu for over 45 years. The McChicken was first advertised way back in 1980, but it was the introduction of Chicken McNuggets in 1983 that truly launched McDonald's as a top chicken vendor.

But McDonald's chicken offerings aren't limited to just the McChicken and McNuggets. While the restaurant's menu has changed many times over the decades, and limited time or regional options — like the Chicken Big Mac – regularly appear and disappear, at the core of the McDonald's chicken menu is a bounteous list of fowl. From strips to wraps to sandwiches, no matter how you like your poultry, McDonald's probably has something for you.

Which begs the question: Which of the many McDonald's chicken dishes is the best? If you're hankering for a hunk of white meat, which McDonald's chicken menu options are a good bet, and which should be avoided? That's where I come in. I've sampled every single chicken option available on my local McDonald's menu and I've scientifically ranked them to help you decide which chicken meal you should order. So if the thought of choosing your favorite has you running around like a chicken with its head cut off, don't worry, because I've got the ultimate McDonald's chicken pecking order for you right here.