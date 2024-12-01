Hot 'N Spicy Vs Regular McChicken: The Difference Between McDonald's Sandwiches

With its crispy breaded chicken patty, mayonnaise, and shredded lettuce on a soft bun, the McChicken is a simple and satisfying sandwich. Customers can expect a classic taste that's been around since 1980. The McChicken used to be on the dollar menu before customers unwittingly bid the affordable menu goodbye in 2013. Now, the sandwich sits on the $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu, with prices varying per location. One Redditor posted, "The McChicken is one of my favorite chicken sandwiches. I always add pickles to it... that [makes] the perfect chicken sandwich for me." Pickles are a great way to introduce acidity to its flavor profile.

The Hot 'n Spicy McChicken is a bold twist on the original, catering to those who like a bit of heat with their fast food. Introduced in 2006, the Hot 'n Spicy McChicken had a hard time finding its footing. Despite gaining fans of its own, it may have underperformed due to market competition and was removed from the menu after only six months. It took McDonald's seven years to reintroduce the sandwich in 2013. The Hot 'n Spicy McChicken has the exact same components as the regular version, only the patty is coated with a spicy seasoning. The blend of spices delivers a fiery heat, creating a noticeable contrast to the milder flavors of the original. For its value and kick, we appreciated the Hot 'n Spicy McChicken in a ranking on 16 popular McDonald's items. As to which McChicken is better, that's all a matter of taste.