Olive oil has become an indispensable ingredient in millions of kitchens, but what can be tricky for new cooks or someone just discovering this ancient oil is that there are a tremendous number of brands and types in every supermarket. For example, you might find a bottle of extra virgin olive oil right next to a bottle of extra light olive oil. Although they're both made from olives, you really don't want to swap these for each other because they have incredibly different flavors and uses.

If you're looking for the highest quality, best-tasting variation (and really, who isn't?) then you'll want to seek out extra virgin olive oil. These oils retain the best flavor and higher antioxidant amounts because they are minimally processed, and are pressed without heat or chemicals. This method also helps the oil retain a green or vibrant yellow color, and wonderful fruity, grassy flavors.

Extra light olive oil is not code for low calorie olive oil. In fact, both this version and extra virgin have the same calorie count. For the most part, extra light refers to the color of the oil, which is much lighter than that of extra virgin. It is also refined and mixed with other oils. Although one might be considered superior to the other, both extra virgin and extra light olive oil have their value. Depending on the dishes you cook or bake, you might find that having both types in your pantry suits your culinary needs. A quality olive oil even make a surprisingly excellent topping for ice cream.