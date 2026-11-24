If you think gluten-free cookies taste like cardboard, you probably haven't tried Goodie Girl yet. Its Fudge Striped cookies, made with oat flour, took the number-one spot when we ranked 10 high-end grocery store cookie brands. Our reviewer, Amber Winston, praised Goodie Girl as an affordable, clean-ingredient brand, writing, "The reason I love Goodie Girl Fudge Striped Cookies is two-fold, as both the flavor and texture are out of this world. The chocolate fudge is super fudgey, the cookie base is crisp without being too dense or crumbly, and the flavor is strikingly similar to the Keebler original." She also wrote that despite Keebler being cheaper, she would still choose Goodie Girl because it lacks the artificial flavors present in the name-brand cookies.

You'll find Goodie Girl in high-end grocery stores next to Tate's and other premium brands Mashed ranked. Tate's came in second on that same list, and it also topped our ranking of grocery store snickerdoodles. In addition to Goodie Girl's Fudge Striped Keebler dupes, the brand boasts a variety of other flavors like Birthday Cake, S'mores, Chocolate Creme, Quinoa Chocolate Chunk, and Toffee Chaos, all of which are made in a peanut-free facility.