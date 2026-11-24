This Is The Hands Down Best High-End Cookie Brand
If you think gluten-free cookies taste like cardboard, you probably haven't tried Goodie Girl yet. Its Fudge Striped cookies, made with oat flour, took the number-one spot when we ranked 10 high-end grocery store cookie brands. Our reviewer, Amber Winston, praised Goodie Girl as an affordable, clean-ingredient brand, writing, "The reason I love Goodie Girl Fudge Striped Cookies is two-fold, as both the flavor and texture are out of this world. The chocolate fudge is super fudgey, the cookie base is crisp without being too dense or crumbly, and the flavor is strikingly similar to the Keebler original." She also wrote that despite Keebler being cheaper, she would still choose Goodie Girl because it lacks the artificial flavors present in the name-brand cookies.
You'll find Goodie Girl in high-end grocery stores next to Tate's and other premium brands Mashed ranked. Tate's came in second on that same list, and it also topped our ranking of grocery store snickerdoodles. In addition to Goodie Girl's Fudge Striped Keebler dupes, the brand boasts a variety of other flavors like Birthday Cake, S'mores, Chocolate Creme, Quinoa Chocolate Chunk, and Toffee Chaos, all of which are made in a peanut-free facility.
Shoppers say these Goodie Girl cookies are identical to Keebler fudge stripes
Back in 2010, Shira Berk started Goodie Girl in Tribeca, New York so she could create delicious cookies for people who can't (or choose not to) eat gluten. The brand uses oat flour instead of other gluten-free alternatives to avoid a dry or gritty texture. Walmart shoppers have rated these Fudge Striped cookies 4.7 out of 5 stars on average. One reviewer wrote, "I used to eat the Keebler Fudge Stripes all the time, but after becoming allergic to gluten, they were forbidden. These are practically identical to them." Another explained, "These cookies are so good!!! I had to find the self control to just toss away the rest because I was eating these almost by the sleeve."
If you prefer Girl Scout cookies over Keebler, Costco shoppers swear Goodie Girl's Mint Slims taste just like Thin Mints. You can buy Goodie Girl cookies at Walmart for about $0.71 per ounce or on Amazon for about $0.47 per ounce. High-end grocery stores like Whole Foods sell them, too, just priced a bit higher (about $0.93 per ounce). Prices may vary by flavor and location.