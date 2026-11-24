Pinot noir may be one of the world's most popular red wines, but its grapes are also among the most temperamental to grow. Their thin skins makes them particularly delicate and susceptible to disease, pests, and weather extremes. All of this adds to the price tag of the bottle you see at your local wine shop. Pinot noirs often cost more than other bottles, which can lead shoppers to look for comparable alternatives. Mashed writer Lauren Corona interviewed six wine industry experts, and four recommended gamay as a great wine to try if you like pinot noir. It's also a light-bodied red, but leans a bit more on the fruity flavor profile than many pinot noirs.

Gamay received similarly positive mentions from Decanter Magazine editors, who describe the varietal as a "deliciously, gushingly juicy everyday red with a refreshing nip of acidity and flavors ranging from strawberry and cherry to hints of banana." But these flavors aren't the only notable facet of gamay; some growers ferment the grapes in wooden vats before aging for a few years. Jancis Robinson explains that this creates "a much deeper-colored, more tannic, long-lived wine ... more like red Burgundy."