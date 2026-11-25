This Popular Seasoning Makes Canned Tuna 10x More Flavorful
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Canned tuna is a cheap pantry staple that makes a convenient addition to many meals. However, it's not exactly known for its impressive flavor profile. Aside from tasting fishy, tuna is somewhat of a blank slate. Many people add condiments like mayonnaise, lemon juice, relish, mustard, and spices to elevate its taste in recipes. However, a popular seasoning you might not have thought of can make canned tuna 10x more flavorful: Tajín.
Tajín Clásico is a Mexican seasoning blend made from dried mild chili peppers, lime, and sea salt. It's frequently added to Mexican fruit cups but can also be used as a dry rub for meats and even makes an appearance in cocktails. However, there are other tasty applications. The Tajín brand even recommends using the seasoning on tuna. It would add acidic tang, savory saltiness, and a spicy kick to the canned fish all at once.
Feel free to sprinkle Tajín right on top of canned tuna for a pop of flavor or combine it with condiments like mayo, lime juice, or crema fresca before mixing it with the fish. The seasoning also pairs well with tuna salad add-ins like celery, jalapeños, corn, or onions.
Give your next tuna dish a Tajín twist
If adding Tajín to your tuna sounds like a much-needed flavor upgrade, you don't have to look far to find it. Mexican grocery stores often sell the seasoning, as do major retail chains like Kroger, Publix, Target, and Walmart. (You can also purchase the product online through outlets like Amazon.) Some stores may carry it in the international or Hispanic foods aisle, while others keep it near the fresh produce because it's often used on fruits and vegetables. Depending on the retailer and location, a 5-ounce bottle of Tajín Clásico could cost between $2 and $5, while a 14-ounce container might be priced at $4 to $7. There are also multiple varieties, such as a spicier Tajín Habanero and a reduced sodium version if you need to watch your salt intake.
As for the tuna itself, Tajín would work with both water-packed and oil-packed varieties. The seasoning's citrusy tang can help cut through the richness of oil-packed fish and give milder water-packed versions a flavor boost. Consider using Tajín in our basic tuna salad recipe to give it a spicier twist. You could also experiment with different ways to serve the seasoned seafood. Try stuffing avocados with the mixture and adding some to rice bowls. Sprinkle some Tajín on a simple tuna melt. Before you know it, you might be adding the blend to more than your canned fish.