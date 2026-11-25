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Canned tuna is a cheap pantry staple that makes a convenient addition to many meals. However, it's not exactly known for its impressive flavor profile. Aside from tasting fishy, tuna is somewhat of a blank slate. Many people add condiments like mayonnaise, lemon juice, relish, mustard, and spices to elevate its taste in recipes. However, a popular seasoning you might not have thought of can make canned tuna 10x more flavorful: Tajín.

Tajín Clásico is a Mexican seasoning blend made from dried mild chili peppers, lime, and sea salt. It's frequently added to Mexican fruit cups but can also be used as a dry rub for meats and even makes an appearance in cocktails. However, there are other tasty applications. The Tajín brand even recommends using the seasoning on tuna. It would add acidic tang, savory saltiness, and a spicy kick to the canned fish all at once.

Feel free to sprinkle Tajín right on top of canned tuna for a pop of flavor or combine it with condiments like mayo, lime juice, or crema fresca before mixing it with the fish. The seasoning also pairs well with tuna salad add-ins like celery, jalapeños, corn, or onions.