The reason a ricer works better than a mixer or masher when masking mashed potatoes is because it stops the starch from becoming overworked. Handling potatoes too much creates an undesired gluey or gummy consistency, but a ricer breaks up the potatoes in one go — rather than a masher, which requires multiple go-arounds — to keep the potatoes silky and soft. Stewart recommended the cooling step to allow excess water to evaporate, further avoiding the chance of a gluey texture. Of course, if lumpy mashed potatoes are your preferred texture, an old-school potato masher might be the way to go.

There are a few great ricers available online. Trusted brands like Oxo, Joseph Joseph, Chef'n, and Norpro come with many recommendations and cost anywhere from $20 to $77. And while it's valuable for making mashed potatoes, the ricer doesn't need to be a single-use tool. It's handy for mashing many other items, like avocados for guacamole, yolks for deviled eggs, and pumpkin for puree. You can also use it to remove excess moisture from vegetables like spinach and zucchini so they don't water down dishes, extending its use far beyond making excellent mashed potatoes.