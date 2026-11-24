Fans of frozen food are likely already familiar with Marie Callender's, especially the company's famous pies. But those who don't usually chow down on the microwaveable meals might be surprised to see the diversity of Marie Callender's options available in their local supermarket's freezer case, which range from pasta and barbecue to a variety of Asian-inspired rice bowls. Not every choice is equally tasty. Among the 17 Marie Callender's frozen bowls we ranked, the fried chicken and mashed potato bowl ended up in last place, primarily due to the underwhelming spuds.

Despite professing his love for mashed potatoes, our reviewer didn't have anything good to say about the ones in this frozen bowl. He described the potatoes as "gummy and gray, with a paste-like texture." They sit beneath a pile of fried chicken, corn, gravy, cheese, and parsley, leading him to suggest that it "sounds like someone was attempting to hide the mashed potatoes rather than highlight them." He concluded the fried chicken doesn't do anything to rescue the dish, either, noting it lost any crispness it once had during the microwaving process.

The picture gets worse when you glance at the nutritional information. Despite providing just 390 calories, the bowl contains 54% of the daily recommended allowance of sodium and 25% of daily saturated fat. Although it includes 13 grams of protein, that's just half of the amount provided by Mashed's top-ranking Marie Callender's frozen bowl option, the grilled chicken pesto pasta bowl.