The Worst Marie Callender's Frozen Bowl Has A Major Mashed Potato Problem
Fans of frozen food are likely already familiar with Marie Callender's, especially the company's famous pies. But those who don't usually chow down on the microwaveable meals might be surprised to see the diversity of Marie Callender's options available in their local supermarket's freezer case, which range from pasta and barbecue to a variety of Asian-inspired rice bowls. Not every choice is equally tasty. Among the 17 Marie Callender's frozen bowls we ranked, the fried chicken and mashed potato bowl ended up in last place, primarily due to the underwhelming spuds.
Despite professing his love for mashed potatoes, our reviewer didn't have anything good to say about the ones in this frozen bowl. He described the potatoes as "gummy and gray, with a paste-like texture." They sit beneath a pile of fried chicken, corn, gravy, cheese, and parsley, leading him to suggest that it "sounds like someone was attempting to hide the mashed potatoes rather than highlight them." He concluded the fried chicken doesn't do anything to rescue the dish, either, noting it lost any crispness it once had during the microwaving process.
The picture gets worse when you glance at the nutritional information. Despite providing just 390 calories, the bowl contains 54% of the daily recommended allowance of sodium and 25% of daily saturated fat. Although it includes 13 grams of protein, that's just half of the amount provided by Mashed's top-ranking Marie Callender's frozen bowl option, the grilled chicken pesto pasta bowl.
Better options are available but some still enjoy it
That pesto pasta bowl, which our reviewer praised for its flavorful sauce and tomatoes and "plump" pasta, was one of several frozen Marie Callender's bowls that got fairly glowing reviews in our ranking and may be better selections on your next trip to the freezer case. The Kansas City-style pulled pork mac and cheese bowl was the runner-up, offering an option closer to the homestyle vibes of fried chicken and mashed potatoes, while the third-place sweet and savory sesame chicken bowl provided another flavorful choice. Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on your perspective), none of the other frozen bowls include a mashed potato base.
Although the fried chicken and mashed potato bowl may not be popular with our critic, it still seems to be a hit with many diners. It earned 4.3 out of 5 stars from reviewers on the company's site with over 150 reviews and a 4.4 at Walmart from over 4,200 reviewers. Notably, one of the most common complaints about the mashed potatoes seemed to be that there was too little included.
Frozen meals have come a long way from the early era of "TV dinners", and many frozen dinners are definitely worth your money. Still, some are definitely worth avoiding for reasons of health, flavor, or both. This includes the fried chicken and mashed potato bowl, built atop a foundation of potatoes that clearly fail the taste and texture test.