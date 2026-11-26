The Major Name Brand That Made Costco Kirkland Signature Refrigerators
Costco's Kirkland Signature line of products features a range of different types, from paper towels to a pre-mixed mimosa. Some items resemble their name-brand counterparts so much it has Costco members wondering who actually makes the Kirkland Signature version — one example is the warehouse chain's cranberry juice, which is made by juice giant Ocean Spray. Another example is in the large appliance section: Although it's not available as of November 2026, Kirkland Signature refrigerators were once on sale, and had a well-known brand behind its manufacturing.
Whirlpool refrigerators are sold in Costco's warehouses and online, but at one point one model was under the Kirkland Signature name. The refrigerator (model number ST18PKXJWOO) has been discontinued but was a standard top-freezer refrigerator often sold to laboratories for cold storage. The partnership between well-known Whirlpool and affordable Kirkland Signature created what was described as a solid choice for quality performance (via American Laboratory Trading). That's on par with the fact that Whirlpool-owned kitchen appliance brands are known to be dependable.
Whirlpool refrigerators are for sale on Costco's website and in warehouses
Although they seemed geared more toward science labs, some members purchased Kirkland Signature refrigerators for their homes. As recently as 2021, a Costco member posted an inquiry online to find out why their 20-year-old Kirkland Signature by Whirlpool fridge had suddenly stopped cooling. Although you can't buy the refrigerator anymore, replacement parts are still available if you happen to have a Kirkland Signature refrigerator in your home.
While the Kirkland Signature refrigerator is no longer available, there are over a dozen Whirlpool models on sale on Costco's website and warehouses. There's even a simple top-freezer refrigerator that's similar to the Kirkland Signature ST18PKXJWOO option. If you search for other Kirkland Signature appliances online, only a couple of items are found, including furnace filters and a filtered water pitcher, but the brand doesn't have any actual high-quality, low-cost home or kitchen appliances under its label, but as history shows, that could change.