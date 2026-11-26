Costco's Kirkland Signature line of products features a range of different types, from paper towels to a pre-mixed mimosa. Some items resemble their name-brand counterparts so much it has Costco members wondering who actually makes the Kirkland Signature version — one example is the warehouse chain's cranberry juice, which is made by juice giant Ocean Spray. Another example is in the large appliance section: Although it's not available as of November 2026, Kirkland Signature refrigerators were once on sale, and had a well-known brand behind its manufacturing.

Whirlpool refrigerators are sold in Costco's warehouses and online, but at one point one model was under the Kirkland Signature name. The refrigerator (model number ST18PKXJWOO) has been discontinued but was a standard top-freezer refrigerator often sold to laboratories for cold storage. The partnership between well-known Whirlpool and affordable Kirkland Signature created what was described as a solid choice for quality performance (via American Laboratory Trading). That's on par with the fact that Whirlpool-owned kitchen appliance brands are known to be dependable.