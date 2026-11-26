The Aldi Bakery Bread Shoppers Say Is Perfect For Making Top-Notch French Toast
There's nothing quite like the distinct aroma of crispy, custardy, golden-brown French toast wafting through the house. Using the right bread for this dish is key, and Aldi shoppers agree that the store's Specially Selected Sliced Brioche Loaf with Chocolate Chips is first-rate when it comes to making the best, fluffiest version of this breakfast staple.
If you haven't tried brioche before, it derives a tender crumb and richness from ingredients like butter and eggs. When you're in the mood to elevate French toast into something even sweeter with a gourmet flare, this particular Aldi loaf has you covered. Shoppers love its quality, price, and soft, pillowy texture. As one Reddit user wrote, "This loaf was under four [dollars] and had double the amount of servings" compared to similar products. They added, "I thought it might not hold up to being dipped in milk and eggs a bit, it was amazing!"
A commenter in another Reddit thread called this brioche one of their "favorite treats" whenever they want something sweet and simple. "Toast it up, add some butter, sugar and cinnamon. Like a warm cookie/French toast but no work," they explained. The chocolate chips also give each bite an extra touch of decadence and texture.
This Aldi chocolate chip brioche is good for more than just French toast
While some Aldi customers value the simplicity of snacking on this custardy brioche either by itself, topped with Nutella and fresh fruit, or toasted with butter and one of the store's Specially Selected fruit spreads, others are turning things up a notch. Fans on Reddit and Facebook, for example, are pairing it with Aldi's chocolate chip cannoli dip or using it to level up peanut butter and jelly sandwiches or grilled cheese made with sliced sharp cheddar. Some are even cutting the bread into cubes, placing them in a dish with homemade custard, and baking the whole thing into a French toast casserole. As one Facebook user joked, "This is not regular bread. This is one slice turning into three real quick. Soft, sweet, and dangerous in the best way."
While recipe inspiration from Aldi shoppers is reason enough to add the store's Specially Selected Sliced Brioche Loaf with Chocolate Chips to your grocery list, it doesn't stop there. This bread can weigh more than 1 pound, offering a standard-sized bakery loaf for approximately $5 — a budget-friendly find for a professionally prepared French import. One loaf typically yields about eight servings, each containing approximately 150 calories and 9 grams of sugar. The mission is clear: Next time you head to Aldi, make room in your cart for this soft, fluffy, fan-favorite brioche.