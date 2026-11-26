There's nothing quite like the distinct aroma of crispy, custardy, golden-brown French toast wafting through the house. Using the right bread for this dish is key, and Aldi shoppers agree that the store's Specially Selected Sliced Brioche Loaf with Chocolate Chips is first-rate when it comes to making the best, fluffiest version of this breakfast staple.

If you haven't tried brioche before, it derives a tender crumb and richness from ingredients like butter and eggs. When you're in the mood to elevate French toast into something even sweeter with a gourmet flare, this particular Aldi loaf has you covered. Shoppers love its quality, price, and soft, pillowy texture. As one Reddit user wrote, "This loaf was under four [dollars] and had double the amount of servings" compared to similar products. They added, "I thought it might not hold up to being dipped in milk and eggs a bit, it was amazing!"

A commenter in another Reddit thread called this brioche one of their "favorite treats" whenever they want something sweet and simple. "Toast it up, add some butter, sugar and cinnamon. Like a warm cookie/French toast but no work," they explained. The chocolate chips also give each bite an extra touch of decadence and texture.