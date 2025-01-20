How To Make The Fluffiest French Toast

When it comes to a gourmet breakfast or brunch, nothing beats a plate of perfectly fluffy French toast. There are plenty of tips to make French toast even more fabulous, but the key is achieving a pillowy center to complement its golden, crisped exterior. Mashed asked chef Kaleena Bliss at Chicago Athletic Association Hotel and its rooftop restaurant Cindy's for advice on making the fluffiest French toast, and she says it's all about choosing the right bread and giving it a long enough soak.

"Brioche is my go-to — it's already soft, buttery, and eggy," Bliss says, adding that cutting the brioche into thick slices of about an inch will help it keep a fluffy interior while the outside crisps up. While brioche French toast is a classic recipe, other types of bread that work well include challah (which is also egg-based), sourdough, and French bread.

Using day-old bread can help it fully soak up the custard without getting too soggy, but fresh bread can be toasted before soaking to create this same effect. Sourdough and French bread already have a stronger texture to begin with, so these can go right into the batter fresh for a super-custardy center with nicely crisped-up edges.